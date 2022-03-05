Swansea City vs Coventry City top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Those hoping to advance to the championship playoffs Swansea City, last season’s beaten playoff finalists, visit Coventry City on Saturday afternoon. The Sky Blues are now in 10th place, three points behind the top six, while the Swans are in 16th place and have not been in the promotion battle this season.

On Saturday afternoon, Coventry City will travel to Swansea.com Stadium to face Swansea City in the 36th round of the Championship to continue their quest for the promotion playoffs.

The Sky Blues are currently in tenth place in the league, although only three points separate them from Luton Town in sixth place.

Mark Robins’ side has won two and drawn one of their past three games.

They just escaped a home defeat to Preston North End on Saturday courtesy to a late equalizer from replacement Fabio Tavares in the eighth minute of added time.

However, knowing how formidable an opponent Swansea City is in their own backyard, Coventry City will have a significant task on Saturday in Wales.

The Swans will also be coming off a superb performance against West Bromwich Albion on Monday night when they won 0-2 at the Hawthorns.

On this occasion at The Hawthorns, they only permitted the Baggies one shot on target. Finally, Swansea City has won three of their previous four Championship home games.

