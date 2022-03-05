Swansea City vs Coventry City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Swansea City will face Coventry City in the EFL Championship on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium, hoping to build on their recent success.

How to watch Swansea City vs Coventry City live stream

Swansea City vs Coventry City preview

Swansea City will be hoping for more of the same after a 0-2 Championship victory against West Bromwich Albion.

Swansea City had 58% possession and 15 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Jol Piroe (79′) and Cyrus Christie (84′) scored the goals for Swansea City. West Bromwich Albion had 12 shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Whereas Coventry City drew 1-1 with Preston North End in their previous meeting in the Championship.

Coventry City had 53% possession and 10 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Fabio Tavares (98′) scored the goal for Coventry City. Preston North End had 14 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Preston North End’s goal came from Daniel Johnson (89′).

Coventry City has been scored against in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring a total of seven goals. Coventry City’s defense is in desperate need of reinforcements.

Swansea City vs Coventry City team news

Swansea City team news

The Swans have announced that no new injury worries have arisen and that head coach Russell Martins will have the same squad available on Saturday as he did on Tuesday.

Swansea City predicted line-up

Fisher; Naughton, Cabango, Manning; Wolf, Downes, Grimes, Christie; Piroe, Obafemi, Paterson

Coventry team news

Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly have long-term injuries for the Sky Blues, and Fankaty Dabo is suspended after his red card in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Preston. Matty Godden has returned from injury ahead of schedule, and his participation in the game will be decided at the last minute.

Coventry predicted lineup

Moore; Hyam, Clarke-Salter, McFadzean; Kane, Hamer, Sheaf, Maatsen; O’Hare, Allen; Gyokeres

