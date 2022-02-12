Swansea City vs Bristol City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Swansea City face Bristol City in Championship action this Sunday lunchtime, with both sides in need of a win to kickstart their faltering campaigns.
Match Info
Date: Sunday, February 13th
Kick-Off: 13:00 GMT, Ashton Gate, Bristol
Swansea City vs Bristol City predictions
Last weekend, Swansea City had Michael Obafemi to thank after his 16th-minute strike was all that was needed to sink Blackburn Rovers at the Liberty Stadium.
Consistency has been a real issue for Swansea all year though, and it was little surprise when Ryan Bennett’s side then followed up the result against Blackburn with a drab performance away at Stoke.
Ryan Bennett got himself sent off at The City Ground as the Swans conceded three second-half goals to make it six defeats in the last 10 Championship matches.
Bennett’s side is now 11 points off the pace for a playoff berth but does possess a game in hand on most sides above them.
It’s been a similar kind of year for Bristol City, who find themselves just two points and one place ahead of Swansea in the league table having played a game more.
The Robins did manage a 2-1 win vs Reading during the week thanks to strikes from Antoine Semenyo and Michael Morrison.
But, Bristol City haven’t won any of their last nine away matches, and the pressure is beginning to mount on Nigel Pearson, the Robins’ manager, who desperately needs to buck the trend away in Wales on Sunday.
With both of these teams so evenly matched and with both struggling for form and consistency at present, we like the look of the 5/2 odds on a draw.
Swansea City vs Bristol City prediction: Swansea vs Bristol to end in draw @ 5/2 with bet365.
Swansea City vs Bristol City betting tips
In the last 8 meetings between Swansea City and Bristol City at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea have won three times, there have been 2 draws and Bristol City have won three times, too. So, the recent record between these sides in Wales is dead level.
This, combined with the fact that just two points separate Bristol and Swansea in the Championship standings is why we’re backing a draw.
But, we’ve been impressed by Bristol forward Andres Weimann all year, too. The Austrian has bagged 14 league goals already this season but hasn’t rippled the net since grabbing a 77th-minute winner vs another Welsh side, Cardiff City, three weeks ago.
Call it an inkling, but we just have a feeling that Weimann might break the duck tomorrow afternoon.
Swansea City vs Bristol City betting tips: Drawn game with Andres Weimann to score for the Robins @ 11/1 with bet365.
Swansea City vs Bristol City Match Odds
Swansea City @ 19/20 with bet365
Draw @ 5/2 with bet365
Bristol City @ 3/1 with bet365
Swansea City vs Bristol City Total Goals Odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365
