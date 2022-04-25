Swansea City vs Bournemouth Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Bournemouth will visit Swansea City on Tuesday night, they will be seeking to take a step closer to clinching promotion from the Championship. Swansea City is presently 14th in the standings, nine points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Swansea City 27/10 Bournemouth 1/1 Draw 5/2

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Predictions

Swansea is behind in the promotion race and will now need some miraculous results to qualify for the playoffs. Last time out, they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Middlesbrough in a nail-biting match on Saturday afternoon.

With 60 points from 43 games, the Swans are 14th in the league table. They’ll want to get back on track this week as they aim for a good conclusion to their league campaign.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, has had a mixed bag of results recently and now has Nottingham Forest breathing down their necks. In their most recent match, the Cherries drew 1-1 with league leaders Fulham, with club top scorer Dominic Solanke stepping up to strike a late penalty to equalize the scores.

Swansea has gone eight games without losing in the Premier League. However, they are on a three-game losing streak and will be desperate to get back on track.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, has only won one of their previous five league games, with three draws. They’ve only won one of their last three road games, failing to score in the other two, and may have to settle for a draw on Tuesday.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Bournemouth @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Swansea City will participate in this match after a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Swansea City’s recent fixtures have proven to be entertaining, with plenty of goals being the rule rather than the exception. In their last six games, both teams have scored a total of 20 goals (an average of 3.33 goals per game), with Swansea City accounting for 13 of them. Of course, such a pattern will not definitely persist in this game.

On the other hand, Bournemouth had previously drawn 1-1 with Fulham in the Championship.

In recent Bournemouth games, there has been a trend of at least one team failing to score a goal. This has happened five times in their last six meetings, according to their records. Their opponents have scored 5 goals in these matches, while Bournemouth has scored 6.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth betting tip: Swansea City vs Bournemouth to draw @ 5/2 with Bet UK

How to Watch Swansea City vs Bournemouth Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Swansea City vs Bournemouth?

Swansea City vs Bournemouth will be played on 26th April 2022.

What time does Swansea City vs Bournemouth Kick Off?

Swansea City vs Bournemouth will kick off at 23:45.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Swansea City Team News

Swansea has not reported any injuries so far however Jamie Paterson will remain doubtful for the game.

Swansea City Predicted Line Up

Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Flynn Downes, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi

Bournemouth Team News

Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Leif Davis, Jordan Zemura, and Morgan Rogers is injured for Bournemouth while David Brooks will be unavailable.

Bournemouth Predicted Line Up

Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Ethan Laird; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

Best Swansea City vs Bournemouth Free Bets