Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News swansea city vs bournemouth odds prediction betting tips and live stream 26th april 2022

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

12 seconds ago

on

swansea 1

When Bournemouth will visit Swansea City on Tuesday night, they will be seeking to take a step closer to clinching promotion from the Championship. Swansea City is presently 14th in the standings, nine points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Swansea City 27/10 BetUK logo
Bournemouth 1/1 BetUK logo
Draw 5/2 BetUK logo

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Predictions

Swansea is behind in the promotion race and will now need some miraculous results to qualify for the playoffs. Last time out, they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Middlesbrough in a nail-biting match on Saturday afternoon.

With 60 points from 43 games, the Swans are 14th in the league table. They’ll want to get back on track this week as they aim for a good conclusion to their league campaign.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, has had a mixed bag of results recently and now has Nottingham Forest breathing down their necks. In their most recent match, the Cherries drew 1-1 with league leaders Fulham, with club top scorer Dominic Solanke stepping up to strike a late penalty to equalize the scores.

Swansea has gone eight games without losing in the Premier League. However, they are on a three-game losing streak and will be desperate to get back on track.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, has only won one of their previous five league games, with three draws. They’ve only won one of their last three road games, failing to score in the other two, and may have to settle for a draw on Tuesday.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Bournemouth @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Swansea City will participate in this match after a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Swansea City’s recent fixtures have proven to be entertaining, with plenty of goals being the rule rather than the exception. In their last six games, both teams have scored a total of 20 goals (an average of 3.33 goals per game), with Swansea City accounting for 13 of them. Of course, such a pattern will not definitely persist in this game.

On the other hand, Bournemouth had previously drawn 1-1 with Fulham in the Championship.

In recent Bournemouth games, there has been a trend of at least one team failing to score a goal. This has happened five times in their last six meetings, according to their records. Their opponents have scored 5 goals in these matches, while Bournemouth has scored 6.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth betting tip: Swansea City vs Bournemouth to draw @ 5/2 with Bet UK

How to Watch Swansea City vs Bournemouth Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Swansea City vs Bournemouth clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Swansea City vs Bournemouth with Bet UK

When is Swansea City vs Bournemouth?

Swansea City vs Bournemouth will be played on 26th April 2022.

What time does Swansea City vs Bournemouth Kick Off?

Swansea City vs Bournemouth will kick off at 23:45.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Swansea City Team News

Swansea has not reported any injuries so far however Jamie Paterson will remain doubtful for the game.

Swansea City Predicted Line Up

Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Flynn Downes, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi

Bournemouth Team News

Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Leif Davis, Jordan Zemura, and Morgan Rogers is injured for Bournemouth while David Brooks will be unavailable.

Bournemouth Predicted Line Up

Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Ethan Laird; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

Best Swansea City vs Bournemouth Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
764 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens