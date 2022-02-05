Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Swansea City welcome Blackburn Rovers at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday, bringing the EFL Championship’s Round 30 to a close.

Match Info:

Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 22:30, Swansea.com Stadium

Bet £10 on Swansea vs Blackburn and Get £60 In Bonuses

Swansea vs Blackburn Prediction

Swansea’s last game was a loss to Luton Town at Swansea.com Stadium. Swansea had four shots on target and 72 percent possession in this Championship encounter, which ended 1-0.

In their most recent Championship match, Blackburn drew 0-0 with Luton Town. In this encounter, they had 49 percent possession and two shots on target. At Kenilworth Road, they had five corners as well.

With only one win apiece in their previous six meetings, most football betting sites predict a tense matchup on Saturday. The visitors, on the other hand, are our pick to win since they come into the game in better condition.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Blackburn Rovers @ 11/5 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Betfred’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Swansea City will be seeking to improve on their previous performance here, which ended in a 0-1 Championship loss to Luton Town.

Swansea City had 72% possession and 16 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Luton Town, on the other hand, had 13 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Luton Town’s Harry Cornick scored in the 72nd minute.

In their previous match, Blackburn Rovers drew 0-0 with Luton Town in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers had 49% possession and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Luton Town had eight shots on target, two of which were on target.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/4.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 6/4 with Betfred.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Odds

Match Winner

Blackburn @ 11/5 with betfred

Draw @ 21/10 with betfred

Swansea @ 6/4 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/4

Under 2.5 @ 11/18

Betfred Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers free bets

Betfred have an incredible offer for new customers where you can get £60 in bonuses when you bet just £10 on their vast sportsbook. That means you can bet £10 on game to unlock the free bets, or bet £10 on another sport and use the free bets clash. Click below to claim.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses for Swansea vs Blackburn

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.