Swansea City vs Birmingham City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Swansea City and Birmingham City will compete for three points in the EFL Championship.
Swansea City vs Birmingham City preview
The hosts are coming off a 3-2 comeback win at Peterborough United. Before Joel Piroe scored an injury-time winner, Michael Ofafemi scored a brace to help the Swans recover from a two-goal deficit.
Birmingham City, on the other hand, was defeated 2-0 at home by Middlesbrough, with Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun scoring each side of the intermission.
The Blues were relegated to 20th place after the loss, with 41 points from 38 games. Swansea City is 15th in the table with 47 points.
Swansea City are in good form at home and are the clear favourites to win on Saturday. Birmingham City has struggled on the road this season and has little desire to win all three points.
In light of this, the Swans should be able to secure an easy win and a clean sheet on the night.
Swansea City vs Birmingham City team news
Swansea City team news
The hosts have no known injury or suspension issues to be concerned about. Ryan Bennett, on the other hand, is a question mark for Birmingham’s visit.
Swansea City predicted line-up
Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Hannes Wolf; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson.
Birmingham City team news
Due to injury, Matija Sarkic, Troy Deeney, George Friend, and Adan George are unavailable. Kristian Pedersen has been suspended following his red card against Middlesbrough.
Birmingham City predicted lineup
Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Scott Hogan; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan Graham; Tahith Chong, Lyle Taylor.
