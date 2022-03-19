Swansea City vs Birmingham City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Swansea City and Birmingham City will compete for three points in the EFL Championship.

How to watch Swansea City vs Birmingham City live stream for free

Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Swansea City vs Birmingham City live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Swansea City vs Birmingham City preview

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 comeback win at Peterborough United. Before Joel Piroe scored an injury-time winner, Michael Ofafemi scored a brace to help the Swans recover from a two-goal deficit.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, was defeated 2-0 at home by Middlesbrough, with Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun scoring each side of the intermission.

The Blues were relegated to 20th place after the loss, with 41 points from 38 games. Swansea City is 15th in the table with 47 points.

Swansea City are in good form at home and are the clear favourites to win on Saturday. Birmingham City has struggled on the road this season and has little desire to win all three points.

In light of this, the Swans should be able to secure an easy win and a clean sheet on the night.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Swansea City vs Birmingham City team news

Swansea City team news

The hosts have no known injury or suspension issues to be concerned about. Ryan Bennett, on the other hand, is a question mark for Birmingham’s visit.

Swansea City predicted line-up

Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Hannes Wolf; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson.

Birmingham City team news

Due to injury, Matija Sarkic, Troy Deeney, George Friend, and Adan George are unavailable. Kristian Pedersen has been suspended following his red card against Middlesbrough.

Birmingham City predicted lineup

Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Scott Hogan; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan Graham; Tahith Chong, Lyle Taylor.

Swansea City vs Birmingham City free bets