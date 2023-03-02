Site News

Survivor Season 44 Odds Movement: Public Money Comes Flying in on “Yam Yam”

Charles Parada




Survivor Season 44 Odds have been made available on the best offshore website.

Starting the day with +1200 odds, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho has become a +300 betting favorite per BetOnline. With money coming in, the top 5 shifted significantly prior to tonight’s premiere. 

Opening as a +400 favorite, Danny Massa has fallen to +800. Similarly, Brandon Cottom opened right behind Danny Massa at +500, and he also fell to +800. Also falling was Bruce Perrault, who opened at +700, but has fallen all the way to +1200. Questions remain; what has caused the significant changes in the odds?

Here were the odds for the top-5 contestants to win Survivor Season 44.

  • Danny Massa 4-1
  • Brandon Cottom 5-1
  • Carson Garrett 5-1
  • Claire Rafson 7-1
  • Bruce Perreault 7-1

Here are the current odds for the top-5 contestants to win Survivor Season 44.

  • Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho 3-1
  • Matthew Grinstead-Mayle 5-1
  • Carson Garrett 6-1
  • Brandon Cottom 8-1
  • Danny Massa 8-1

Survivor Season 44 Odds

The top online sportsbooks allow members to bet on the hottest TV shows, including Survivor.

BetOnline is offering betting odds on the winner of Season 44 of Survivor. Currently, Claire Rafson is a popular pick to take the title this season, however, “Yam Yam” Arocho has taken the most significant money. Check out the complete list of odds below. Who will win Season 44 of Survivor?

Current Odds

  • Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho 3-1
  • Matthew Grinstead-Mayle 5-1
  • Carson Garrett 6-1
  • Brandon Cottom 8-1
  • Danny Massa 8-1
  • Bruce Perreault 12-1
  • Carolyn Wiger 12-1
  • Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt 12-1
  • Claire Rafson 14-1
  • Matt Blankinship 16-1
  • Helen Li 18-1
  • Maddy Pomilla 18-1
  • Lauren Harpe 20-1
  • Sarah Wade 20-1
  • Jamie Lynn Ruiz 22-1
  • Kane Fritzler 22-1
  • Frannie Marin 25-1
  • Josh Wilder 25-1

Opening Odds

  • Danny Massa 4-1
  • Brandon Cottom 5-1
  • Carson Garrett 5-1
  • Claire Rafson 7-1
  • Bruce Perreault 7-1
  • Matthew Grinstead-Mayle 7-1
  • Matt Blankinship 8-1
  • Lauren Harpe 10-1
  • Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho 12-1
  • Carolyn Wiger 12-1
  • Maddy Pomilla 12-1
  • Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt 14-1
  • Helen Li 16-1
  • Sarah Wade 16-1
  • Jamie Lynn Ruiz 20-1
  • Kane Fritzler 20-1
  • Josh Wilder 20-1
  • Frannie Marin 25-1
Charles Parada

Charles Parada is a recent Gonzaga University graduate who is covering a variety of sports, including the NFL, college football and basketball, golf, and more. He has a background in sports betting content through his podcast, the Sharp Side Podcast, in which he wrote, created, produced, and hosted. Parada's goal is to entertain and inform with a sports betting tilt. Parada is a big fan of the San Diego Padres.
