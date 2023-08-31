American Football

Super Bowl Winners Stats: How Many Champions Won Their First Game Back?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl
Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl

As we gear-up for the 2023/24 NFL season, which gets going on Thursday Sept 7, we take a look at how many Super Bowl winners won their first games back over the last 10 seasons.

Super Bowl LVI Winners LA Rams LOST Their First Game Back

Last season’s NFL got going on Sept 9, 2022 and all eyes were on the Super Bowl LVI winners – the Los Angeles Rams, who were playing their first competitive game since winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the SoFi Stadium in California.

The were up against the Buffalo Bills in front of their own fans but failed to impress going down 10-31 and in the process become the first Super Bowl winner NOT to win their first game back since New England in 2017.

The Rams went onto recover to win their next two games that season against the Falcons and Cardinals, but after that only recorded one victory in their next nine.

RELATED: Best NFL Betting Apps & Mobile Sites 2023 – Compare Top Football Apps in the US

Seven Of The Last 10 Super Bowl Winners Won Their Returning Match

Despite the Rams failing to win their first game back, the record of Super Bowl winners over the last 10 seasons when returning the following season hasn’t been too bad.

In fact, we’ve seen SEVEN of the last 10 Super Bowl champions come back with victories in their opening season match – meaning a 70% strike-rate.

First Game Back: List Of The Last 10 Super Bowl Winners Results

See below the last Super Bowl winners and their opening match back the following season – the Super Bowl winners are highlighted and bolded.

  • RAMS 10-31 Bills (loss)
  • BUCCS 31-29 Cowboys (win)
  • CHIEFS 40-26 Jaguars (win)
  • PATRIOTS 33- 3 Steelers (win)
  • EAGLES 18-12 Falcons (win)
  • PATRIOTS 27-42 Chiefs (loss)
  • BRONCOS 21-20 Panthers (win)
  • PATRIOTS 28-21 Steelers (win)
  • SEAHAWKS 36-16 Green Bay (win)
  • RAVENS 27- 49 Broncos (loss)

RELATED: Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

Kansas City Chiefs Will Face The Detroit Lions In The First Game

So, the latest Super Bowl winner to try and grab victory their first game back will be the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face the Detroit Lions on Thursday September 7 in front of their own fans at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The sides have met 14 times in the past with the Chiefs leading the series 9-5.

They last faced-off in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs winning 34-30, while the Super Bowl champions have only ever lost at home to Detroit once from seven games.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Best NFL Betting Sites For Super Bowl
American Football

LATEST Super Bowl Winners Stats: How Many Champions Won Their First Game Back?

Author image Andy Newton  •  39min
Super Bowl futures odds betting
American Football
Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?
Author image Andy Newton  •  43min

The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl last season, but as they start their title defence – who were the last ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners and just how…

Best Names in College Football
American Football
Best Names in College Football 2023: Key and Peele Sketch Brought to Life By Remarkable Collection of Players
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jul 21 2023

It has become a customary part of the off-season to scan the college football scene to find the most outrageous names possible. Why does this sport draw in the most…

Justin Jefferson 99 overall Madden 24 1
American Football
Justin Jefferson had a genuine reaction after he was announced as the first 99 overall player in Madden 24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2023
LeVeon Bell pic
American Football
Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell apologized to fans and said he ‘should never have left’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2023
Tony Pollard pic
American Football
The Dallas Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard ‘are not expected’ to reach a deal by the 4:00 PM deadline today
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2023
Austin Ekeler pic
American Football
Austin Ekeler is ‘pissed off’ that backup WRs in the NFL are making more money than he is as a starting RB
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 14 2023
Arrow to top