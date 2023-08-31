As we gear-up for the 2023/24 NFL season, which gets going on Thursday Sept 7, we take a look at how many Super Bowl winners won their first games back over the last 10 seasons.

Super Bowl LVI Winners LA Rams LOST Their First Game Back

Last season’s NFL got going on Sept 9, 2022 and all eyes were on the Super Bowl LVI winners – the Los Angeles Rams, who were playing their first competitive game since winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the SoFi Stadium in California.

The were up against the Buffalo Bills in front of their own fans but failed to impress going down 10-31 and in the process become the first Super Bowl winner NOT to win their first game back since New England in 2017.

The Rams went onto recover to win their next two games that season against the Falcons and Cardinals, but after that only recorded one victory in their next nine.

RELATED: Best NFL Betting Apps & Mobile Sites 2023 – Compare Top Football Apps in the US

Seven Of The Last 10 Super Bowl Winners Won Their Returning Match

Despite the Rams failing to win their first game back, the record of Super Bowl winners over the last 10 seasons when returning the following season hasn’t been too bad.

In fact, we’ve seen SEVEN of the last 10 Super Bowl champions come back with victories in their opening season match – meaning a 70% strike-rate.

First Game Back: List Of The Last 10 Super Bowl Winners Results



See below the last Super Bowl winners and their opening match back the following season – the Super Bowl winners are highlighted and bolded.

RAMS 10-31 Bills (loss)

10-31 Bills (loss) BUCCS 31-29 Cowboys (win)

31-29 Cowboys (win) CHIEFS 40-26 Jaguars (win)

40-26 Jaguars (win) PATRIOTS 33- 3 Steelers (win)

33- 3 Steelers (win) EAGLES 18-12 Falcons (win)

18-12 Falcons (win) PATRIOTS 27-42 Chiefs (loss)

27-42 Chiefs (loss) BRONCOS 21-20 Panthers (win)

21-20 Panthers (win) PATRIOTS 28-21 Steelers (win)

28-21 Steelers (win) SEAHAWKS 36-16 Green Bay (win)

36-16 Green Bay (win) RAVENS 27- 49 Broncos (loss)

RELATED: Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

Kansas City Chiefs Will Face The Detroit Lions In The First Game

So, the latest Super Bowl winner to try and grab victory their first game back will be the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face the Detroit Lions on Thursday September 7 in front of their own fans at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The sides have met 14 times in the past with the Chiefs leading the series 9-5.

They last faced-off in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs winning 34-30, while the Super Bowl champions have only ever lost at home to Detroit once from seven games.

Other Content You May Like