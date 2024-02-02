The Super Bowl is the most watched televised event in the United States, but what are the Super Bowl viewing numbers each year?

Super Bowl Viewing Numbers

Since 2021, there has been a steady increase in viewership year-on-year, with 91.63 million viewers in 2021, 99.18 million in 2022 and then a record-breaking 115.1M during Rihanna’s half-time show in 2023, according to Nielsen.

This feat is even more impressive when you realise that the only televised event with more viewers in the United States was the Apollo 11 lunar landing in 1969. In that case, Neil Armstrong had an audience of 125 million watching his first steps on the moon, according to NASA.

Big shoes to fill – literally.

From 2010 to 2017 Super Bowl viewing figures were consistently high, ranging from 106.48 million who watched the New Orleans Saints comfortably beat the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, to 114.44 million people who saw the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

Viewing figures stagnated slightly around the 100 million mark from 2018 to 2020, with these figures likely affected by the rise in popularity of different forms of entertainment, including streaming services and TikTok and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Nielsen, here are the viewing figures from the previous 14 Super Bowls.

2023: Eagles vs. Chiefs — 115.1M,

2022: Rams vs. Bengals — 99.18M

2021: Bucs vs. Chiefs — 91.63M

2020: Chiefs vs. 49ers — 100.45M

2019: Patriots vs. Rams — 98.19M

2018: Eagles vs. Patriots — 103.39M

2017: Patriots vs. Falcons — 111.32M

2016: Broncos vs. Panthers — 111.86M

2015: Patriots vs. Seahawks — 114.44M

2014: Seahawks vs. Broncos — 112.19M

2013: Ravens vs. 49ers — 108.69M

2012: Giants vs. Patriots — 111.35M

2011: Packers vs. Steelers — 111.01M

2010: Saints vs. Colts — 106.48M

Taylor Swift is Expected to Drive Record Super Bowl Ratings “I do think we're going to see a record viewership number for this year's Super Bowl topping the 115 million viewers that we saw during last year’s game.”pic.twitter.com/ZML36ek9HY — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 31, 2024

Could Taylor Swift Boost Super Bowl 2024?

This year’s Super Bowl could be a record-breaker if Taylor Swift’s involvement is anything to go by.

Taylor Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and with the popstar set to attend the event, there has been talk of Kelce proposing to Swift.

Taylor Swift’s fans or ‘Swifties’ are notoriously loyal to their idol, and so, with her involvement in this year’s Super Bowl, viewing figures to skyrocket to record-breaking highs.