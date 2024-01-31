It is no secret that a seat at the Super Bowl is reserved for those who can afford such an expense, with the grandest game in football now likely to cost you thousands of dollars. The ticket price is just the tip of iceberg, so we see how much the Super Bowl trip cost for fans of the Chiefs and the 49ers could realistically be.

San Francisco 49ers, although actually based in Santa Clara, still face a considerably shorter trip to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium than Kansas City, who straddle the border between Missouri and Kansas in the midwest.

With that in mind, SportsLens have decided to take a closer look at just how much a trip to Nevada might cost for home state fans of both teams.

How Much Do Super Bowl LVIII Tickets Cost?

Another of our expert writers has already taken a deep dive into the Super Bowl ticket prices this year, where it was revealed tickets on third-party seller website Seat Geek ranged from anywhere between $9,000 to $12,000.

Getting your hands on a face value ticket – which would still set you back around $1000 – is almost impossible with the vast majority of seats handed to corporate partners and close friends of the teams. Season ticket holders for the 49ers and Chiefs are also allocated a small number of tickets at face value.

The inflated price of re-sell tickets will likely come down nearer the game, with the customary spike after the Conference Championships proving to be an annual occurrence. ‘Cheaper’ tickets nearer February 11th’s showdown could still set back fans around $5000.

The average price of a Super Bowl ticket this year has moved up to a record $9,815, 70% above last year’s average price and 40% above the previous record set in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Wdw0MiRNQU — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) January 30, 2024

How Much Are Flights to Las Vegas During the Super Bowl?

Assuming you are coming either from California or Missouri, we have split this next section into two.

49ers Fans

Assuming fans will fly from San Francisco International to Las Vegas Harry Reid, the one hour and 40 minute duration is much more forgiving for 49ers fans.

Looking at live prices on flight comparison tool Skyscanner, return flights departing on Saturday 10th and arriving back in San Francisco on the 12th would see the Super Bowl trip cost for 49ers fans – at the cheapest price point – sit at around $285.

Alternatively, a 16-hour round-road trip across the border is certainly not out of the question.

Chiefs Fans

As for those heading out from Kanas City International, the flight time takes just over three hours.

Return flights to the same airport and the same dates as above are currently listed at $545 on Skyscanner.

The Chiefs, who enter as slight underdogs according to NFL betting sites, have made a big deal out of their record at the Allegiant Stadium since a fan buried a Kanas City jersey in the foundations during its construction in 2017.

How Much Are Hotels in Las Vegas For the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is driving some of the most inflated hotel prices in the game’s history. Staying in Sin City is certainly not cheap regardless of the time of year, but hosting the biggest sporting spectacle in the US for the first time ever has hotel owners and Airbnb hosts licking their lips.

According to CoStar‘s market share tool STR, the forecasted daily rate between February 9th and February 11th is $573, with hotels projected to earn $504 in revenue per-room across the weekend.

Some 330,000 visitors are expected to flood into Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, bringing with them a projected economic boost of some $600 million.

Of course, where you are staying has a bearing on the price you can expect to pay, with those hotels closer to the stadium such as Staybridge Suites listed at $1,225 per night.

If staying on The Strip is a must, there are still some vacancies at the Aria ($1,300) and Fontainebleau ($1,447).

More affordable options include Best Western locations, or staying slightly further afield in nearby places such as Boulder City. Prices from these options range from around $100 per night to $400 depending on where you stay.

Food and Drink Prices at the Allegiant Stadium

As we saw in Glendale last year, Super Bowl food and drink prices are marked up slightly given the magnitude of the game at hand.

Although no prices are listed on the Allegiant Stadium’s official website, TripAdvisor reviews are largely in consensus that prices are typically high.

Fans can expect to pay between $10 and $20 for a beer depending on the size and brand, and around about the same for traditional game-day foods such as burgers and hot dogs.

Total Super Bowl Trip Cost

It is worth noting that additional costs such as parking, tipping, Super Bowl betting and souvenirs could take these totals well above the estimated below, but as a rough guide we have combined all the information above.

Estimated Super Bowl trip cost: Between $2,000 – $12,000 depending on if the ticket is face value.