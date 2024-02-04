NFL

Can Anyone Match or Break the Touchdown Scoring Record at Super Bowl LVIII?

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
Jalen Hurts became the latest player to match the Super Bowl touchdown record in a single game last year – is anyone capable of breaking the 40-year-old record?

What is the Super Bowl Touchdown Record?

Since three-time champion Roger Craig made three scores on the first of his Super Bowl triumphs, a further six players have matched the feat.

Of the seven who have achieved this relatively rare record, three did so while featuring for this year’s Super Bowl odds favorites San Francisco. 49ers fans can only hope that one of their many offensive weapons can tap into the scoring prowess of their Super Bowl-winning predecessors.

Legendary San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice is the only player to repeat his touchdown scoring exploits in two separate Super Bowls, scoring three as the game’s MVP in 1989, and then again in 1994.

Having registered three scores to become the first player since James White in 2017 , Jalen Hurts lost out last year to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who was controversially named the Super Bowl MVP despite Hurts enjoying one of the finest solo performances in recent memory.

Can Anyone Break the Touchdown Record at Super Bowl LVIII?

Four touchdowns would be a mammoth achievement, particularly in a game of this magnitude.

The overall NFL touchdown record in a single game belongs to three men – Alvin Kamara, Gale Sayers and Dub Jones – who all scored six.

Given the Chiefs and the 49ers allowed the second and third-least points per-game in the regular season, it would come as a monumental shock to see anyone surpass three touchdowns, but it is certainly not out of the question.

Jalen Hurts proved that huge moments require huge plays last year, and given he managed three scores from quarterback, there are plenty of more immediate threats this time around.

