NFL

Super Bowl Touchdown Pick – Touchdown Picks Super Bowl

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres
USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres

The NFL season draws to a close after Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, headlined by two juggernaut sides in the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers – who guarantee touchdowns.

Super Bowl Touchdown Picks

  • Christian McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns (+225)
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Where To Bet On Super Bowl Touchdown Picks

BetWhale is one of the best new NFL sportsbooks and they’re offering all players a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,250 to use on Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers from Sin City.

BetWhale are offering better odds on McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns (+225) than most other sportsbooks where you’ll see prices like +137 for this selection.

  1. Join BetWhale Here
  2. Deposit $1000 and receive a 125% deposit bonus
  3. Get $1,250 in free bets for Super Bowl LVIII
125% Up To $1,250 For Super Bowl Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Get $1,250 Bonus Now

Super Bowl Touchdown Picks Explained

We have two key picks for touchdown scorers in Sunday’s Super Bowl which are based on the latest trends, stats and data analysis from the current NFL season.

Super Bowl Touchdown Pick 1: Christian McCaffrey to score two or more (+225)

McCaffrey is on fire in the postseason and we’re hoping he’ll continue a notable trend against the Chiefs in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers star running back has rushed for two touchdowns in both of his team’s playoff wins this year.

He leads all running backs in rushing touchdowns this season and he’s a dual-threat option for a receiving one too. He’s had two or more in three of his last four outings and +225 is too good of a price to ignore for this.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns (+225) now

Super Bowl Touchdown Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Isiah Pacheco has been a touchdown machine for the Kansas City Chiefs this year, which has seen the sophomore running back score at least six points in each of his last seven games.

The youngster faces a tough and resilient 49ers run defense who are the league’s sixth-best in allowing rushing touchdowns, but as we know good offense usually beats good defense.

Bet on Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (-120) now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
OVO NFL
NFL

LATEST 49ers Legend Joe Montana Poses For Drake’s OVO x NFL Collaboration Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 07 2024
Rex Ryan Bills pic
NFL
The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Rex Ryan to be their next defensive coordinator
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024

In the 2023 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys went 12-5. They had the 2nd overall seed in the NFC playoffs and hosted the Packers in the wildcard round. Dak Prescott…

USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres
NFL
Super Bowl Touchdown Pick – Touchdown Picks Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 07 2024

The NFL season draws to a close after Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, headlined by two juggernaut sides in the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers – who…

BetUS 2024
NFL
BetUS Promo Code Bonus For Super Bowl: Get $2,500 NFL Free Bets For 49ers vs Chiefs
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 07 2024
everygame welcome promo
NFL
Everygame Super Bowl Promo: Get $500 NFL Free Bets for Chiefs vs 49ers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 07 2024
betwhale new1
NFL
BetWhale Super Bowl Free Bet Offer: Get $1,250 Sportsbook Promo For 49ers vs Chiefs
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 07 2024
taylorswift plane 1
NFL
How To Track Taylor Swift’s Plane Ahead Of Race To Attend Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top