The NFL season draws to a close after Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, headlined by two juggernaut sides in the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers – who guarantee touchdowns.

Super Bowl Touchdown Picks

Christian McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns (+225)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Where To Bet On Super Bowl Touchdown Picks

BetWhale is one of the best new NFL sportsbooks and they’re offering all players a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,250 to use on Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers from Sin City.

BetWhale are offering better odds on McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns (+225) than most other sportsbooks where you’ll see prices like +137 for this selection.

Join BetWhale Here Deposit $1000 and receive a 125% deposit bonus Get $1,250 in free bets for Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl Touchdown Picks Explained

We have two key picks for touchdown scorers in Sunday’s Super Bowl which are based on the latest trends, stats and data analysis from the current NFL season.

Super Bowl Touchdown Pick 1: Christian McCaffrey to score two or more (+225)

McCaffrey is on fire in the postseason and we’re hoping he’ll continue a notable trend against the Chiefs in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers star running back has rushed for two touchdowns in both of his team’s playoff wins this year.

He leads all running backs in rushing touchdowns this season and he’s a dual-threat option for a receiving one too. He’s had two or more in three of his last four outings and +225 is too good of a price to ignore for this.

Super Bowl Touchdown Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Isiah Pacheco has been a touchdown machine for the Kansas City Chiefs this year, which has seen the sophomore running back score at least six points in each of his last seven games.

The youngster faces a tough and resilient 49ers run defense who are the league’s sixth-best in allowing rushing touchdowns, but as we know good offense usually beats good defense.