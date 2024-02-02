As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, football fans from around the world are eagerly exploring ways of securing a last-minute ticket for one of the most thrilling sports spectacles of the year. But ticket prices for the event have risen steadily each year.

Super Bowl Ticket Prices

Over 100 million people are expected to tune in to watch Super Bowl LVIII. Around 70,000 people will actually go to watch the game at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

As you can imagine, tickets for the event are highly sought-after, already starting at more than $8,000 for the cheapest “get-in” tickets. This is more than 50% more expensive than the cheapest tickets available last year.

The upcoming match between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is set to become the most expensive Super Bowl in history, with ticket prices ranging from $10,575 to $12,082 on secondary platforms such as SeatGeek and TickPick.

The significant demand for tickets this year is probably closely tied to the Las Vegas setting of the venue, turning the event into a week-long celebration for some attendees.

This year’s event has garnered additional attention amid speculation about the potential attendance of superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Given her Tokyo concert scheduled just a day before the event, it remains uncertain whether the billionaire celebrity will manage to attend in time to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Super Bowl Ticket Prices History

Looking at the historical average resale ticket prices for previous Super Bowls highlights the heightened anticipation surrounding this year’s event.

Tickets for Super Bowl LVII in 2023, featuring the Chiefs vs. Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, averaged at a price of $8,909. Notably, this is cheaper than the average ticket cost for the year before, in 2022, which stood at $10,322 at the Los Angeles arena.

Looking back, the 2021 Super Bowl LV emerges as the second most expensive event, with tickets reaching $11,840. However, this was of due to the pandemic leading to a reduced capacity seating of 24,845 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In contrast, Super Bowls 2020 and 2019 were considerably cheaper, although still expensive, with average ticket prices of $6,569 and $5,329, respectively.

Super Bowl LVIII (2024)

Average Ticket Price – $12,082*

Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Average Ticket Price – $8,909

Super Bowl LVI (2022)

Average Ticket Price – $10,322 Super Bowl LV (2021) Average Ticket Price – $11,840

Super Bowl LIV (2020)

Average Ticket Price – $6,569

Super Bowl LIII (2019)

Average Ticket Price – $5,329

Super Bowl LII (2018)

Average Ticket Price – $5,682

Super Bowl LI (2017)

Average Ticket Price – $4,228

Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Average Ticket Price – $4,862

Super Bowl XILX (2015)

Average Ticket Price – $5,623