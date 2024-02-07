Super Bowl Ticket Prices Compared To NBA, MLB, & NHL Championships

We are now just a handful of days away from Super Bowl 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday afternoon, and will battle one another for the rights to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and become this year’s champion of the NFL. There will be well over a hundred million sets of eyes from around the country and the globe glued to the action and entertainment, as it is typically the most-watched television event of the year.

How Much Do Super Bowl Tickets Cost?

The lowest ticket price for Super Bowl LVIII is $8.3k, this is the most expensive Super Bowl in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/SkksZZR1rJ — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) February 5, 2024

But what if you want to see the game live, from inside Allegiant Stadium?

Like most things in life over the past few years, the price of Super Bowl tickets has become far more expensive. The “Get In Price” (which is the value of the cheapest available ticket) for last year’s big game wound up being $5,997, according to TickPick. At the moment, the Get In Price for the 2024 version of the big game is seeing a 27% increase over those numbers, as the current cheapest ticket to the game in Las Vegas is sitting at $7,641.

The prices have fluctuated over the past 10 or so days, but the ticket-buying session figures to hit its peak on Thursday evening, when most of the visitors will arrive for the weekend.

How Expensive Are Other Championship Tickets In Comparison?

Cheapest ticket sold on @Tickpick for the latest major championship in each sport: $209: Game 3 of World Series in Arizona $232: Game 3 of NBA Finals in Miami $251: Game 3 of Stanley Cup in Florida $7,200: Current get-in price for the Super Bowl 🤯 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 4, 2024

So how much more expensive is it to see the NFL championship game vs seeing championship games or series in other professional sports leagues?

None of them comes remotely close, even when you factor in the multiple-game aspect. The closest comparison would be the 2023 Stanley Cup played between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Nights. For Game 3, the first of the games in Florida, the ticket Get In ticket price was $251. Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets saw tickets as low as $232, and people paid $209 to see the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in the World Series.

Even if that $251 cost to see the Stanley Cup game were transposed over a 7-game series, the total cost would be $1,757, or 334% less than that of a single Super Bowl ticket.