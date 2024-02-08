Super Bowl Squares are extremely popular every year when it comes down to the NFL season finale. But what are Super Bowl Squares exactly and how do they work? Join us as we explain everything you need to know about Super Bowl Squares.

What Are Super Bowl Squares?

What better way than to keep fans invested in the game than Super Bowl Squares. No matter what is happening in the game itself, Super Bowl Squares help keep interest high in the final NFL game of the season.

Below we will explain just what they are and how they work.

Football squares, known as Super Bowl Squares for the season finale as the Chiefs and 49ers clash at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is a game of chance designed in a kid of pool style of game.

Whether you are an avid football fan, your team is playing or if you’re simply watching the Super Bowl because all of your friends are, Super Bowl squares includes everyone in the festivities and fun.

The game of football squares allows you to have fun with the match itself, away from the actual game of football taking place on the Allegiant Stadium field.

Put simply, Super Bowl Squares is a mix of chance and strategy that invites friends and family to root for a specific outcome of the Super Bowl action, rather than simply picking the winner.

How Do Super Bowl Squares Work?

How the game is played is pretty simple. Super Bowl Squares are played on a 10 x 10 grid (see above picture) that looks just like a bingo card.

Each team is assigned to an axis, e.g. the Chiefs on the Y axis and the 49ers on the X axis, or vice versa. Each column and row is then assigned a number from 0-9. To participate in the a game, it is as simple as selected one of those 100 squares.

Of course like any game, there are numerous ways of running a Super Bowl Squares pool. You can have people blindly pick squares, but the more traditional and popular method is more strategic. People select squares based on their belief as to what the score will be at a specific time of the game.

The fun of the game is that each host/party can play it in entirely different ways to suit the needs of the people there. If you are setting just one time point, that is usually the end of the game at full-time. Multiple time points are usually at the end of each quarter or half.

When it comes to winning, you take the score at each designated time point and whoever has the corresponding square is the winner for that point in time. You are trying to guess the final number of each team’s score.

Say the score is 13-10 to the 49ers at the end of the first quarter, the person with the square that dissects the Chiefs ‘0’ row and the 49ers ‘3’ row would be the winner. Similarly if the score was 22-14 at half-time to the Chiefs, the person that dissects the 49ers ‘4’ row and the Chiefs ‘2’ row would be the winner.

If there is not claim on a square, then the prize is usually rolled over to the next time point. Furthermore, for added hype and suspense, the end-of-game score typically carries the biggest prize. This all depends on how each game is structured by the person organizing the game.

Super Bowl Square Strategy & Picks

You might think that this all sounds like pure luck and there that is absolutely no skill involved at all, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

If you and your friends decide to play the game blind with random selections, then it is a game of complete chance and luck. However, if you have each picked your number combinations, there is certainly some strategy for your game of Super Bowl Squares.

You can research common numbers or common scorelines, and make your choices from that. For example, there usually isn’t more than 20 points scored in the first quarter, so picking a team to lead 7-3 or 10-7 could be your best bet.

So, go off and enjoy a friendly game of Super Bowl Squares, adding some fun and excitement to your Super Bowl LVIII experience.

