NFL

Super Bowl Sportsbooks Reveal Eagles Win Will Cost Them Half A Billion More Than Kansas City Win

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1

A Philadelphia Eagles win at Super Bowl LVII tonight could cost sportsbooks half a billion dollar more than if the Kansas City Chiefs win. NFL bettors are set to far surpass the amount they gambled on the Super Bowl last year with ease.

Eagles Win Could Be Costly For Super Bowl Sportsbooks

One of the most popular Super Bowl Sportsbooks ahead of Sunday night’s huge football match, BetOnline, have revealed that a Philadelphia Eagles win could cost them half a billion dollars more than if the Kansas City Chiefs triumph.

A BetOnline spokesperson told SportsLens:

“Last year’s Super Bowl was the biggest betting day in the 25-year history of our company, but we’re on pace to surpass those numbers by about 10% this year,” Brand Manager, Dave Mason, said.

“And the volume we’re seeing on prop bets, where we’re offering more than 1,000 props with 10,000 different wagering options, is astronomical. We’ll have as much money on those as we will on the traditional game lines.”

It’s fair to say that the Super Bowl betting site will be rooting for a Chiefs win given how costly an Eagles win could be for them.

NFL betting in the US, particularly the Super Bowl, has surged massively this year with a whopping $16 billion, or twice as much as last year set to be laid on Super Bowl LVII, according to an industry trade group.

The prop bets that will cost BetOnline the most at this point are:

  1. Final exact score – Eagles 37, Chiefs 34 @ +4000
  2. Will any quarterback have a reception – Yes @ +750
  3. Will there be a successful 2-point conversion – Yes @ +250
  4. Length of first TD – 40-50 yards @ +1600
  5. Will any FG or PAT his crossbar or upright – Yes @ +550

Mason went on to add, “Everyone betting on this silly rumor that the NFL is scripting the end of the game” with the exact score bet of the Eagles to win 37-34.

Here are the top liabilities for MVP:

  • Haason Reddick @ +2000
  • Kenneth Gainwell @ +6600
  • Dallas Goedert @ +3300

Top bets for MVP:

  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Jalen Hurts
  • Travis Kelce

Here are the current betting splits for the game lines:

  • Chiefs vs. Eagles (-1.5, 51)
  • 63.5% of $ on Eagles to cover spread
  • 54.1% of $ on Eagles ML (-123)
  • 53.8% of $ on OVER

In addition, there is a half-million-dollar swing between the underdog (Chiefs) and favorite (Eagles) in terms of BetOnline’s season-long Super Bowl futures.

Not only that but there seems to be massive divide in the betting between professional bettors and the public. 66.6% of the pro’s spread bets are currently on Kansas City +1.5. A whopping 96.9% of the pro’s moneyline wagers are also on the Chiefs as underdogs (+103).

Sharps are somewhat split as far as the total so far, with 51.9% on the UNDER market.

Super Bowl LVII is set to be the biggest in history for sportsbooks in the US. Wagering on the Super Bowl is becoming more prominent year after year in the US, with tonight’s match set to the biggest of them all.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl Sportsbooks Reveal Eagles Win Will Cost Them Half A Billion More Than Kansas City Win

Author image Paul Kelly  •  18min
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl
NFL
BetUS Super Bowl Player Prop Bets: 5 Best Picks For Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

BetUS are offering a wide range of player prop bets ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Here are five player prop bets that…

Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Backed To Throw Over 296 Yards In Player Prop Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h

Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Patrick Mahomes for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. BetOnline have released their prop…

espn super bowl
NFL
Eagles or Chiefs? See Which Team 63% Of The ESPN Super Bowl Experts Are Siding With Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
tecmo super bowl iii 1
NFL
BetOnline’s Tecmo Super Bowl III Sim Makes Its Super Bowl LVII Pick: Kansas City Chiefs Win in OT
Author image David Evans  •  14h
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 3 1
NFL
How to Bet On The Super Bowl in Wyoming – Sports Betting Offers For WY Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2023
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023
NFL
How to Bet On The Super Bowl in West Virginia – Sports Betting Offers For WV Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2023
Arrow to top