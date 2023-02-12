A Philadelphia Eagles win at Super Bowl LVII tonight could cost sportsbooks half a billion dollar more than if the Kansas City Chiefs win. NFL bettors are set to far surpass the amount they gambled on the Super Bowl last year with ease.

Eagles Win Could Be Costly For Super Bowl Sportsbooks

One of the most popular Super Bowl Sportsbooks ahead of Sunday night’s huge football match, BetOnline, have revealed that a Philadelphia Eagles win could cost them half a billion dollars more than if the Kansas City Chiefs triumph.

A BetOnline spokesperson told SportsLens:

“Last year’s Super Bowl was the biggest betting day in the 25-year history of our company, but we’re on pace to surpass those numbers by about 10% this year,” Brand Manager, Dave Mason, said.

“And the volume we’re seeing on prop bets, where we’re offering more than 1,000 props with 10,000 different wagering options, is astronomical. We’ll have as much money on those as we will on the traditional game lines.”

It’s fair to say that the Super Bowl betting site will be rooting for a Chiefs win given how costly an Eagles win could be for them.

NFL betting in the US, particularly the Super Bowl, has surged massively this year with a whopping $16 billion, or twice as much as last year set to be laid on Super Bowl LVII, according to an industry trade group.

The prop bets that will cost BetOnline the most at this point are:

Final exact score – Eagles 37, Chiefs 34 @ +4000 Will any quarterback have a reception – Yes @ +750 Will there be a successful 2-point conversion – Yes @ +250 Length of first TD – 40-50 yards @ +1600 Will any FG or PAT his crossbar or upright – Yes @ +550

Mason went on to add, “Everyone betting on this silly rumor that the NFL is scripting the end of the game” with the exact score bet of the Eagles to win 37-34.

Here are the top liabilities for MVP:

Haason Reddick @ +2000

Kenneth Gainwell @ +6600

Dallas Goedert @ +3300

Top bets for MVP:

Patrick Mahomes

Jalen Hurts

Travis Kelce

Here are the current betting splits for the game lines:

Chiefs vs. Eagles (-1.5, 51)

63.5% of $ on Eagles to cover spread

54.1% of $ on Eagles ML (-123)

53.8% of $ on OVER

In addition, there is a half-million-dollar swing between the underdog (Chiefs) and favorite (Eagles) in terms of BetOnline’s season-long Super Bowl futures.

Not only that but there seems to be massive divide in the betting between professional bettors and the public. 66.6% of the pro’s spread bets are currently on Kansas City +1.5. A whopping 96.9% of the pro’s moneyline wagers are also on the Chiefs as underdogs (+103).

Sharps are somewhat split as far as the total so far, with 51.9% on the UNDER market.

Super Bowl LVII is set to be the biggest in history for sportsbooks in the US. Wagering on the Super Bowl is becoming more prominent year after year in the US, with tonight’s match set to the biggest of them all.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

