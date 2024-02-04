As Super Bowl LVIII draws near, here at SportsLens we have put the NFL battle under the microscope with a Super Bowl simulation. This Super Bowl LVIII Madden 24 simulation, courtesy of GLA, sees the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28 in a dramatic encounter.

Super Bowl Simulation

Super Bowl LVIII is upon us, as the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiance Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

12 months ago it was Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates who tasted Super Bowl success, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Will Travis Kelce and his Chiefs side go back-to-back, or will the 49ers win a record sixth Super Bowl and their first since 1994?

The Chiefs vs 49ers head-to-head record is in favour of the Kansas side, but it is in fact the 49ers who are the favorites to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the best NFL betting sites.

The anticipation is palpable for the biggest sporting event on the planet, with this clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers one of the most talked about Super Bowl’s in recent NFL history.

Of course this is due to various things, such as the Taylor Swift effect, who is of course dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as well as multiple other reasons. Kelce and co are hoping to win their third Super Bowl title in five years, with the 49ers seeking revenge from their loss to the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

But before all of that as we sit waiting for Super Bowl LVIII to kick-off on Sunday, lets get our football fix by dipping into the virtual world. That’s right, it’s time for the Super Bowl simulation.

The latest Super Bowl LVIII Madden 24 simulation from GLA sees the 49ers defeat the Chiefs 31-28 in a closely fought encounter.

Super Bowl LVIII Madden 24 Simulation – As It Happened

The Super Bowl LVIII Madden 24 simulation gets underway and there is no turning back now, with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs locking horns at the Allegiance Stadium in Las Vegas.

The first quarter is a relatively tense and quiet one in the Super Bowl simulation, but it’s the 49ers who score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII. It’s Charlie Woerner who gets the six points for the 49ers, with Jake Moody converting to give the five-time champions a 7-0 lead.

However, their lead doesn’t last long as Mecole Hardman Jr scores for the Chiefs just before the end of the 1st quarter. His touchdown is duly converted, meaning we go into the first quarter at seven points a piece.

End of 1st quarter: 49ers 7-7 Chiefs

It’s the second quarter where the San Francisco 49ers really begin to assert themselves and take control of Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs struggle big time here, conceding two touchdowns and scoring no points of their own.

First Brock Purdy makes it over for the 49ers second TD of the Super Bowl, before Purdy then turns provider as Deebo Samuel score the 49ers second touchdown of the 2nd quarter and third TD of Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers go into half-time at the end of the second quarter 14 points to the good in this Super Bowl LVIII Madden 24 simulation.

Half-time: 49ers 21-7 Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reads the riot act to his side at the interval, and his men respond accordingly in the third quarter.

Star running back Isiah Pacheco is at the double in the third quarter, scoring his first TD midway through it, before doubling his tally before the interval. It’s clear that Mahomes and co are up for the task, and are right back in it looking for back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

Now it’s 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan who will be feeling the pressure on the touchline, as all the momentum now is with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The interval before the fourth and final quarter comes at the perfect time though for the 49ers, who can regroup ahead of the biggest 15 minutes of their football careers.

End of 3rd quarter: 49ers 21-21 Chiefs

Early on in the fourth quarter it’s the 49ers who edge in front once again, this time through the boot of Jake Moody. Moody makes no mistakes and knocks a field goal between the posts for his side. As cool as you like from Moody.

However, San Francisco’s lead doesn’t last too long, as this time it’s the Chiefs turn to score and take the lead in Super Bowl LVIII for the very first time. Wide receiver Rashee Rice is the man who score the Chiefs’ fourth TD, giving them a 28-23 lead with just five minutes left on the clock.

In a dramatic ending to this Super Bowl simulation, it’s the San Francisco 49ers who score their fourth touchdown and all but secure their sixth Super Bowl triumph and first in 30 years.

Man of the moment and star quarterback Brock Purdy goes it alone and scores for his side, winning it in dramatic fashion for the California side.

There it is, the full-time whistle. The San Francisco 49ers have done it, they have won a record sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. What a dramatic ending to this Super Bowl Madden 24 simulation ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: 49ers vs Chiefs.

Full-time: 49ers 31-28 Chiefs

Of course, to see how this game actually goes down, be sure to tune in on February 11 at 6:30pm EST for the presentation of Super Bowl LVIII.

WATCH: Full 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Simulation

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Info

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII : Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +108 | 49ers -128