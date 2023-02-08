NFL

Super Bowl Script Hints at Exciting 37-34 Eagles Victory Leading to Flurry of Prop Bets

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
jalen hurts 3
jalen hurts 3

Football fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the season, and there’s no shortage of wagers to be had. The Super Bowl is almost upon us, and now people are betting on the final score. With the latest talk of the NFL being rigged, a tweet claiming the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a 37-34 scoreline is gaining traction, and leading to some fun prop bets.

Eagles win 37-34 and take home the Lombardi Trophy

Arian Foster’s recent podcast appearance has stirred up a lot of controversy on social media. The former NFL running back jokingly talked about being given a script. And many fans are now questioning the legitimacy of the league. However, this has only added fuel to the fire for those who are eager to make a Super Bowl prop bet.

One of the most popular prop wagers for the Super Bowl LVII is the “Super Bowl Script” bet. A recent tweet appeared on social media with the alleged script for the game. The Philadelphia Eagles are listed as the winners with a final score of 37-34, and people are going mad for it. This score has quickly become one of the most sought-after prop bets, with top US sportsbook, BetOnline offering odds of +3300 on this exact outcome.

Bet MGM, says that this particular prop bet is the fourth most popular prop bet they’re taking on the Super Bowl. The excitement surrounding the potential outcome has only added to the hype surrounding the game.

Super Bowl Script adding to excitement of the Big Game

However, it’s important to remember that these wagers are for entertainment purposes only. The NFL has strict regulations in place to ensure the integrity of the game, and there is not any sort of “script” in place.

Despite this, the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl Script bet has only added to the anticipation for the big game. Whether you’re a seasoned sports bettor or just looking for some added excitement, the Super Bowl is the perfect opportunity to get in on the action. With so many wagers available, there’s something for everyone.

In the end, it’s all about having fun and enjoying the game. Whether you’re betting on the outcome or just rooting for your favorite team, the Super Bowl is sure to be a memorable experience.

Claim Your $1,000 Bonus at BetOnline Now!
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
jalen hurts 3
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl Script Hints at Exciting 37-34 Eagles Victory Leading to Flurry of Prop Bets

Author image David Evans  •  1h
Irvin
NFL
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network
Author image Owen Jones  •  1h

 Michael Irvin has been removed from the network’s coverage after a woman complained about an interaction she had with the Hall of Fame receiver on Sunday.   Michael Irvin will…

Vince Lombardi Trophy 1
NFL
Super Bowl Astrology Predictions – Is The Zodiac Backing The Eagles Or The Chiefs?
Author image Owen Fulda  •  2h

You’ve read the celebrity Super Bowl predictions, you’ve probably heard ex-NFL players talking about their Super Bowl predictions but I’m willing to bet you haven’t seen the Super Bowl astrology…

chiefs offense g
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles In Battle Of The Instagram Followers Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
superman chiefs
NFL
The Eagles Might Need Some Super Bowl Kryptonite As Superman Is a Chiefs Fan
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Super Bowl Touchback
NFL
The Curious Case of Super Bowl Touchbacks: Why There is a 10% Super Bowl Touchback Rate Since 1994
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Super Bowl Kelce Brothers NFL
NFL
Which Kelce Brother Has The Most Career Earnings Ahead Of Super Bowl Showdown?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Arrow to top