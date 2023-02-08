Football fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the season, and there’s no shortage of wagers to be had. The Super Bowl is almost upon us, and now people are betting on the final score. With the latest talk of the NFL being rigged, a tweet claiming the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a 37-34 scoreline is gaining traction, and leading to some fun prop bets.

Eagles win 37-34 and take home the Lombardi Trophy

Arian Foster’s recent podcast appearance has stirred up a lot of controversy on social media. The former NFL running back jokingly talked about being given a script. And many fans are now questioning the legitimacy of the league. However, this has only added fuel to the fire for those who are eager to make a Super Bowl prop bet.

One of the most popular prop wagers for the Super Bowl LVII is the “Super Bowl Script” bet. A recent tweet appeared on social media with the alleged script for the game. The Philadelphia Eagles are listed as the winners with a final score of 37-34, and people are going mad for it. This score has quickly become one of the most sought-after prop bets, with top US sportsbook, BetOnline offering odds of +3300 on this exact outcome.

The Super Bowl script was leaked😲 pic.twitter.com/DI8JlKQtkj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 5, 2023

Bet MGM, says that this particular prop bet is the fourth most popular prop bet they’re taking on the Super Bowl. The excitement surrounding the potential outcome has only added to the hype surrounding the game.

Five most-bet #SuperBowlLVII props at @BetMGM by ticket count 1. Travis Kelce 1st TD (+650) 2. Kelce anytime TD (-125) 3. Result of coin toss: Tails (-105) 4. Eagles 37-Chiefs 34 correct score (80-1) 5. Miles Sanders OVER 59.5 rushing yards (-115) — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) February 7, 2023

Super Bowl Script adding to excitement of the Big Game

However, it’s important to remember that these wagers are for entertainment purposes only. The NFL has strict regulations in place to ensure the integrity of the game, and there is not any sort of “script” in place.

Despite this, the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl Script bet has only added to the anticipation for the big game. Whether you’re a seasoned sports bettor or just looking for some added excitement, the Super Bowl is the perfect opportunity to get in on the action. With so many wagers available, there’s something for everyone.

In the end, it’s all about having fun and enjoying the game. Whether you’re betting on the outcome or just rooting for your favorite team, the Super Bowl is sure to be a memorable experience.