Super Bowl LVIII is upon us, and we’ve taken a look at the player prop markets for rookie Rashee Rice, who is tipped to shine on the biggest stage.

Rashee Rice Receiving Yards Odds

Over 67.5 Receiving Yards: -121

Under 67.5 Receiving Yards: -108

At Least 78 Yards: +118

At Least 98 Yards: +231

At Least 118 Yards: 463

Most Receiving Yards: +275

Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Subject to change.

For the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce might be the main guy, shown in his higher line for receiving yards of 73.5. However, there were one or two games in the post-season where Rice had the higher receiving yards prop.

Game flow’s going to dictate how this prop plays out because, against Kansas City, Rice could well exceed his line of 67.5, but it’s probably going to be an under-ball game.

If you’re backing the 49ers and you think Brock Purdy and that offense could push tempo and put the pressure on Patrick Mahomes to match them score-for-score, then most likely, he can blow through that number.

San Francisco will at least try to contain Kelce, maybe limit him in terms of his offense, so backing the secondary receiver in Rice to exceed 67.5 receiving yards looks like a good bet.

Rashee Rice Touchdown Odds

Anytime Touchdown: +110

First Touchdown Scorer: +900

Last Touchdown Scorer: +900

Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Subject to change.

In his play-off debut against the Miami Dolphins, Rice had eight grabs, 130 yards, and a touchdown. His price for anytime touchdown in the Super Bowl against San Francisco is currently +110 with BetOnline.

Of course, as a rookie, Rice has never played at a stage as grand as the Super Bowl, unlike Kelce. Could the occasion be too much for him?

The Chiefs have focused on developing this wide receiver room behind Kelce. They needed the rookie out of SMU, Rice, to be that guy, and so far, he has.

