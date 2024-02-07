NFL

Super Bowl LVIII Player Prop Betting: Rashee Rice Receiving Yards Odds

Author image
James Lloyd
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic

Super Bowl LVIII is upon us, and we’ve taken a look at the player prop markets for rookie Rashee Rice, who is tipped to shine on the biggest stage.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Rashee Rice Receiving Yards Odds

  • Over 67.5 Receiving Yards: -121
  • Under 67.5 Receiving Yards: -108
  • At Least 78 Yards: +118
  • At Least 98 Yards: +231
  • At Least 118 Yards: 463
  • Most Receiving Yards: +275

Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Subject to change.

For the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce might be the main guy, shown in his higher line for receiving yards of 73.5. However, there were one or two games in the post-season where Rice had the higher receiving yards prop.

Game flow’s going to dictate how this prop plays out because, against Kansas City, Rice could well exceed his line of 67.5, but it’s probably going to be an under-ball game.

If you’re backing the 49ers and you think Brock Purdy and that offense could push tempo and put the pressure on Patrick Mahomes to match them score-for-score, then most likely, he can blow through that number.

San Francisco will at least try to contain Kelce, maybe limit him in terms of his offense, so backing the secondary receiver in Rice to exceed 67.5 receiving yards looks like a good bet.

Rashee Rice Touchdown Odds

  • Anytime Touchdown: +110
  • First Touchdown Scorer: +900
  • Last Touchdown Scorer: +900

Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Subject to change.

In his play-off debut against the Miami Dolphins, Rice had eight grabs, 130 yards, and a touchdown. His price for anytime touchdown in the Super Bowl against San Francisco is currently +110 with BetOnline.

Of course, as a rookie, Rice has never played at a stage as grand as the Super Bowl, unlike Kelce. Could the occasion be too much for him?

The Chiefs have focused on developing this wide receiver room behind Kelce. They needed the rookie out of SMU, Rice, to be that guy, and so far, he has.

How To Bet On Rashee Rice Super Bowl Receiving Yards With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000 (50% matched deposit)
  4. Place your Super Bowl bets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Lloyd

James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd
Author Image

James Lloyd

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz caleb williams
NFL

LATEST NFL: Kliff Kingsbury Compares Caleb Williams To Patrick Mahomes

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
NFL
Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer: Get $250 In NFL Free Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Showdown
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 06 2024

You can claim the Bovada Super Bowl betting offer that will reward new players with $250 in free bets which can then be used on the massive 49ers vs Chiefs…

NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wyoming – Wyoming Sports Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024

Ahead of the big 49ers vs Chiefs match-up in Las Vegas this weekend, we have put together a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Wyoming with…

Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia – West Virginia Sports Betting
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 06 2024
travis kelce 012824
NFL
Super Bowl Odds: Will Travis Kelce Finish With The Most Receptions?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
USATSI 22394978 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Washington – Washington Sports Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia – Virginia Sports Betting
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top