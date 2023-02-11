Site News

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Oregon | OR Sports Betting

Author image
Lee Astley
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks
Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks

Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Oregon

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section
4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Pick Winning Eagles vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

By using stats and trends you will be able to consider a player’s form, meaning you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yars and many more on our sportsbooks which makes it the safest way to make selections for player prop bets.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our player prop bets.

  • Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season
  • Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season
  • Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games
  • Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game

Using the stats above, we can create player prop bets with the individual selections as shown below.

  • Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline
  • Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline
  • Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline

Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Oregon?

Anyone in Oregon can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Oregon or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto

Related NFL Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023
Site News

LATEST Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | WI Betting Apps

Author image Lee Astley  •  8min
eagles chiefs
Site News
Best Utah Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | UT Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  10min

Best Utah Betting Apps For The Super Bowl and how to claim NFL betting offers this weekend. Get in on the UT sports betting app action

Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks
Site News
Best Texas Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | TX Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  10min

Best Texas Betting Apps For The Super Bowl and how to claim NFL betting offers this weekend. Get in on the TX sports betting app action

1408464042.0
Site News
Best South Carolina Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | SC Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  12min
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2
Site News
Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | OK Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  13min
1447292449
Site News
Best North Dakota Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | ND Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  15min
547e7 16745847159428 1920
Site News
Best North Carolina Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | NC Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  16min
Arrow to top