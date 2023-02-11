Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500

BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Michigan

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section

4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets



How To Pick Winning Eagles vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

Using stats and trends means you can consider a player’s form and make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our Sportsbook, making it the safest way to make selections for player prop bets.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our player prop bets.

Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season

Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season

Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games

Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game

Using the stats above, we can create player prop bets with the individual selections as shown below.

Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline

Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline

Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline

Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Michigan?

Anyone in Michigan can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Michigan or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

