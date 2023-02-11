Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets
- BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
- XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
- BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus
How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Maryland
1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section
4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets
How To Pick Winning Eagles vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets
By using stats and trends you will be able to consider a player’s form. This means you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks, therefore making it the safest way to make selections for player prop bets.
See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.
Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets
The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our player prop bets.
- Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season
- Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season
- Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games
- Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game
Using the stats above, we can create player prop bets with the individual selections as shown below.
- Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline
- Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline
- Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline
Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maryland?
Anyone in Maryland can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.
- 18 and over
- Be in Maryland or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
- No KYC checks
- Can deposit with Crypto
