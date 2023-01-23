Site News

Super Bowl Outright Odds: Bengals Remain Outsiders as Four Remain

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
JaMarr Chase
JaMarr Chase
Despite their impressive Divisional Round win against the Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals remain outsiders in most NFL markets to win the Super Bowl this year.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which now has just four teams remaining as the Championship games approach this weekend.

Team Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +250 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +250 BetOnline logo
Cincinatti Bengals  +260 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers
 +320 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl LVII Betting Guide

The two sides who have a clear advantage according to the NFL markets are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles, with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Fransisco remaining outsiders in a very close market.

Kansas City cruised through the regular season with a 14-3 record and were able to easily dispatch of the Jaguars in the Divisional Round to earn a Championship match with Cincinnati next weekend.

The last time Kansas City lost a game came during week 13, as the Bengals edged past Patrick Mahomes and co with a statement victory towards the end of the season.

After the Bengals were able to upset the Super Bowl favourites in the Bills this weekend, a rematch between Joe Burrow and Mahomes is on for the AFC Championship game next week, in a game that could be as close as the markets currently suggest.

The other favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi this season are the Philadelphia Eagles, who have made it to the NFC Championship game after a crushing 38-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night.

It is Brock Purdy and the San Fransisco 49ers who stand in Philadelphia’s way of the Super Bowl however and they will be no easy opposition after a 13-4 regular season and an upset against the Cowboys at the weekend.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Arrow to top