Despite their impressive Divisional Round win against the Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals remain outsiders in most NFL markets to win the Super Bowl this year.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which now has just four teams remaining as the Championship games approach this weekend.

Team Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +250 Philadelphia Eagles +250 Cincinatti Bengals +260 San Francisco 49ers

+320

Super Bowl LVII Betting Guide

The two sides who have a clear advantage according to the NFL markets are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles, with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Fransisco remaining outsiders in a very close market.

Kansas City cruised through the regular season with a 14-3 record and were able to easily dispatch of the Jaguars in the Divisional Round to earn a Championship match with Cincinnati next weekend.

The last time Kansas City lost a game came during week 13, as the Bengals edged past Patrick Mahomes and co with a statement victory towards the end of the season.

After the Bengals were able to upset the Super Bowl favourites in the Bills this weekend, a rematch between Joe Burrow and Mahomes is on for the AFC Championship game next week, in a game that could be as close as the markets currently suggest.

The other favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi this season are the Philadelphia Eagles, who have made it to the NFC Championship game after a crushing 38-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night.

It is Brock Purdy and the San Fransisco 49ers who stand in Philadelphia’s way of the Super Bowl however and they will be no easy opposition after a 13-4 regular season and an upset against the Cowboys at the weekend.

