Super Bowl Odds: Will Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift?

The Super Bowl always brings arguably the biggest betting season on the sports calendar. Every year, there are pages upon pages of proposition bets to sift through, with everything ranging from player and team performance to the length in time of the National Anthem.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bets At BetOnline

Taylor swift and Travis kelce are in love love …., pic.twitter.com/h9mazk4Gh1 — ☆La 🤍 (@Ayah2156) January 29, 2024

This year is no different, and there are some added layers for Super Bowl 2024 when it comes to the available prop bets.

One of the biggest story lines heading into the big game (and throughout the regular season) is Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. There has been plenty of speculation about whether she will be attending the festivities, and it appears that she will, and the hype and attention surrounding the situation almost feels like bigger news than the actual game at times.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released betting lines regarding Swift and her presence at the game, a total of 65 prop bets in all, with the possibility of more being added as the game approaches.

Best Marriage-Related Props On The Board

Travis Kelce will reportedly not be attending the Grammys with Taylor Swift due to Super Bowl schedule pic.twitter.com/xuMmPedbGG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 30, 2024

Some of them have an emphasis on the possibility of Kelce proposing to Swift, and even what might come thereafter. Here are just a few of the more interesting proposition bets when it comes to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl:

Will Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift On CBS Broadcast?

Yes +1000

The key part of this proposition bet is the “CBS Broadcast” part. He may propose at some later date on a not-so-public stage, but +1000 value is worth taking a flier on.

Where Will Swift/Kelce Get Married?

Tennessee +250

Kansas City +300

New York City +500

Beverly Hills +500

Outside The US +800

Tennessee is the leader in this particular category, as Swift moved to Nashville as a teenager where she is now based out of. It seems unlikely that they would get married in Kansas City, as there is no connection for the two with the city other than Kelce playing for the Chiefs, as he is originally from Ohio (not listed).

Who Will Be Kelce’s Best Man?

Jason Kelce -1200

Aric Jones +500

Patrick Mahomes +1200

It would stand reason that Travis would have his brother Jason as the best man at a potential wedding. He is the heavy favorite for good reason, but there may be value in the +500 attached to Aric Jones’ name, as he has been Kelce’s best friend since childhood.

Kelce/Swift Married By June 1st, 2025?

No -200

Yes +150

It would all be happening so fast. Would the two get married roughly nine months after they began dating?