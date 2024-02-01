Betting

Super Bowl Odds: Will Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Super Bowl always brings arguably the biggest betting season on the sports calendar. Every year, there are pages upon pages of proposition bets to sift through, with everything ranging from player and team performance to the length in time of the National Anthem.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bets At BetOnline

This year is no different, and there are some added layers for Super Bowl 2024 when it comes to the available prop bets.

One of the biggest story lines heading into the big game (and throughout the regular season) is Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. There has been plenty of speculation about whether she will be attending the festivities, and it appears that she will, and the hype and attention surrounding the situation almost feels like bigger news than the actual game at times.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released betting lines regarding Swift and her presence at the game, a total of 65 prop bets in all, with the possibility of more being added as the game approaches.

Best Marriage-Related Props On The Board

Some of them have an emphasis on the possibility of Kelce proposing to Swift, and even what might come thereafter. Here are just a few of the more interesting proposition bets when it comes to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl:

Will Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift On CBS Broadcast?

  • Yes +1000

The key part of this proposition bet is the “CBS Broadcast” part. He may propose at some later date on a not-so-public stage, but +1000 value is worth taking a flier on.

Bet on Travis Kelce Will Propose (+1000) at BetOnline

Where Will Swift/Kelce Get Married?

  • Tennessee +250
  • Kansas City +300
  • New York City +500
  • Beverly Hills +500
  • Outside The US +800

Tennessee is the leader in this particular category, as Swift moved to Nashville as a teenager where she is now based out of. It seems unlikely that they would get married in Kansas City, as there is no connection for the two with the city other than Kelce playing for the Chiefs, as he is originally from Ohio (not listed).

Bet on Kelce/Swift Married In New York City (+500) at BetOnline

Who Will Be Kelce’s Best Man?

  • Jason Kelce -1200
  • Aric Jones +500
  • Patrick Mahomes +1200

It would stand reason that Travis would have his brother Jason as the best man at a potential wedding. He is the heavy favorite for good reason, but there may be value in the +500 attached to Aric Jones’ name, as he has been Kelce’s best friend since childhood.

Bet on Jason Kelce For Best Man (-1200) at BetOnline

Kelce/Swift Married By June 1st, 2025?

  • No -200
  • Yes +150

It would all be happening so fast. Would the two get married roughly nine months after they began dating?

Bet on Kelce/Swift Married By June 1st (+150) at BetOnline

 

Arrow to top