Super Bowl odds: who is the favourite in Bengals vs Rams

It’s that time of the year again, when the biggest individual sporting event on earth wows fans from Louisiana to London. This year, the Super Bowl features the LA Rams taking on the surprise package of the season, Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl betting odds

As you probably expect, Super Bowl brings with it a flurry of betting activity. You’ll be able to bet on everything, from simple bets like the score, to elaborate and unusual prop bets on the famous half-time show.

Below, you can see the main Super Bowl betting odds. If you’re looking for any other odds for the big game, we’d recommend heading over to bet365, which is covering the game in detail.

Super Bowl preview

Going into this season’s Super Bowl, the LA Rams are the strong favourites with bookies. This is no surprise. With a star-studded assortment of big-name players on their roster, from QB Matt Stafford to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, they fit the bill of Super Bowl champions perfectly.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, are a team many are surprised to see at this stage. However, don’t be fooled into thinking they’re not a superb team, with former number one draft pick Joe Burrow marshalling the offense on every drive, and Evan McPherson kicking last-minute winning field goals with alarming regularity.

For the LA Rams, the route through the play-offs started with a relatively simple win over the disappointing Arizona Cardinals, before they then traveled to Florida and beat the Buccaneers, last year’s Super Bowl champions, in their own back yard. They then triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers in an all California affair to reach the season’s showpiece.

Cincinnati started their play-off journey with a routine win over a poor Las Vegas Raiders side, before then dispatching the Tennessee Titans, the AFC’s number one seeds, thanks to a last-minute field goal. They then took on the Kansas City Chiefs and, to everyone’s surprise, just managed to muscle their way past Mahomes and co thanks to an overtime kick, sending them to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

We now wait to see whether the Rams or the Bengals will lift the Vince Lombardi trophy early on Monday morning. The Rams are favourites, but as the playoffs have already shown, it’s never wise to write off the new and improved Cincinnati Bengals.

