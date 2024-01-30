NFL

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds, Stats & Picks: Over/Under Set At 1:26.5

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
intro 1581349384
intro 1581349384

The ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII and sportsbooks have already priced up one of America’s favorite betting traditions.

The National Anthem of the United States of America, The Star-Spangled Banner, has been performed before every championship game except Super Bowl 11 when Vikki Carr sang ‘America the Beautiful’ instead.

The best NFL sportsbooks have been offering odds on the length of the National Anthem for almost 20 years, first introduced in 2007 when ‘Piano Man’ Billy Joel performed The Star Spangled Banner before the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears.

This year, Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem in Las Vegas and her rendition is expected to be one of the shortest in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Odds

  • Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 1 minute 26.5 seconds | -150
  • Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 1 minute 26.5 seconds | +110

Super Bowl National Anthem Stats

  • 2007: Billy Joel – Over/Under 1:44 | Time 1:30 – UNDER
  • 2008: Jordin Sparks – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 1:54 – OVER
  • 2009: Jennifer Hudson – Over/Under 2:04 | Time 2:10 – OVER
  • 2010: Carrie Underwood – Over/Under 1:41 | Time 1:47 – OVER
  • 2011: Christina Aguilera – Over/Under 1:54 | Time 1:53 – UNDER
  • 2012: Kelly Clarkson – Over/Under: 1:34 | Time 1:34 – PUSH
  • 2013: Alicia Keys – Over/Under 2:15 | Time: 2:36 – OVER
  • 2014: Renee Fleming – Over/Under 2:23 | Time: 2:03 – UNDER
  • 2015: Idina Menzel – Over/Under 2:02 | Time: 2:04 – OVER
  • 2016: Lady Gaga – Over/Under 2:22 | Time 2:22 – PUSH
  • 2017: Luke Bryan – Over/Under 2:09 | Time 2:04 – UNDER
  • 2018: Pink – Over/Under 2:00 | Time 1:52 – UNDER
  • 2019: Gladys Knight – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 2:01 – OVER
  • 2020: Demi Lovato – Over/Under 1:55 | Time 1:49 – UNDER
  • 2021: Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church – Over/Under 1:59 | Time: 2:16 – OVER
  • 2022: Mickey Guyton – Over/Under 1:35 | Time 1:55 – OVER
  • 2023: Chris Stapleton – Over/Under 2:07 | Time: 2:01 – UNDER

Total since 2007:

  1. OVER – 8
  2. UNDER – 7
  3. PUSH – 2

After the over hitting two years in a row from Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Curch in 2021 and Mickey Guyton in 2022, Chris Stapleton turned it around with a seventh under since 2007 in Arizona.

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Picks

Ahead of what is expected to be one of the closest Super Bowl match-ups in years between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, there is money to be made in other markets than game lines.

Our prediction for Super Bowl LVIII is for Reba McEntire to sing the National Anthem for 1 minute and 26.5 seconds or more, taking the OVER at -150 – it seems an awfully short prop considering we haven’t seen anything in 1 minute 30 seconds or less since 2007.

Check out these guys who know what’s up – it’s one of the biggest days of the sporting calendar for bettors and preparation is key.

Super Bowl National Anthem Specials With BetOnline

BetOnline are offering a number of exclusive specials related to the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

Number of planes seen during the National Anthem flyover

  • Over 4.5 planes | -120
  • Under 4.5 planes | -110

Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?

Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?

Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?

Any scoring drive to take less time than the National Anthem

  • Yes | -300
  • No | +200

Reba McEntire to forget/omit word in National Anthem

  • Yes | +900
  • No | -3000

Reba McEntire primary color of hat

  • Red | +200
  • Brown | +300
  • Black | +350
  • Yellow | +600
  • Grey | +900
  • Orange | +900
  • Pink | +1400
  • Blue | +1800
  • Green | +2500
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
T.J. Hockenson Vkings pic
NFL

LATEST Vikings Injury Report: T.J. Hockenson had surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Twitter Vs San Francisco 49ers Twitter: Who Wins The Super Bowl LVIII Social Media Battle?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 30 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are heading to Super Bowl LVIII, but which team can boast the most followers on social media? The Chiefs overcame the Baltimore…

Bill Belichick Patriots pic 4
NFL
Atlanta reportedly did not want to hire Bill Belichick as front office members feared they would be fired
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024

This offseason, there were several head coaching vacancies around the NFL. All but two of them have been filled so far. Only the Commanders and Seahawks are still searching. One…

USATSI 22394978 168397130 lowres
NFL
Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 30 2024
Super Bowl Kelce Brothers NFL
NFL
Which Kelce Brother Has The Higher Career Earnings Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz 7jl3xyc43mhe65dehsb6umycei
NFL
NFL: Mac Jones Was “Jealous” Of Zach Wilson, Lost Contact With Belichick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn19
NFL
49ers vs. Lions Is Most-Watched NFL Conference Championship Game Since 2012
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top