The ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII and sportsbooks have already priced up one of America’s favorite betting traditions.

The National Anthem of the United States of America, The Star-Spangled Banner, has been performed before every championship game except Super Bowl 11 when Vikki Carr sang ‘America the Beautiful’ instead.

The best NFL sportsbooks have been offering odds on the length of the National Anthem for almost 20 years, first introduced in 2007 when ‘Piano Man’ Billy Joel performed The Star Spangled Banner before the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears.

This year, Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem in Las Vegas and her rendition is expected to be one of the shortest in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Odds

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 1 minute 26.5 seconds | -150

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 1 minute 26.5 seconds | +110

Super Bowl National Anthem Stats

2007: Billy Joel – Over/Under 1:44 | Time 1:30 – UNDER

2008: Jordin Sparks – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 1:54 – OVER

2009: Jennifer Hudson – Over/Under 2:04 | Time 2:10 – OVER

2010: Carrie Underwood – Over/Under 1:41 | Time 1:47 – OVER

2011: Christina Aguilera – Over/Under 1:54 | Time 1:53 – UNDER

2012: Kelly Clarkson – Over/Under: 1:34 | Time 1:34 – PUSH

2013: Alicia Keys – Over/Under 2:15 | Time: 2:36 – OVER

2014: Renee Fleming – Over/Under 2:23 | Time: 2:03 – UNDER

2015: Idina Menzel – Over/Under 2:02 | Time: 2:04 – OVER

2016: Lady Gaga – Over/Under 2:22 | Time 2:22 – PUSH

2017: Luke Bryan – Over/Under 2:09 | Time 2:04 – UNDER

2018: Pink – Over/Under 2:00 | Time 1:52 – UNDER

2019: Gladys Knight – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 2:01 – OVER

2020: Demi Lovato – Over/Under 1:55 | Time 1:49 – UNDER

2021: Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church – Over/Under 1:59 | Time: 2:16 – OVER

2022: Mickey Guyton – Over/Under 1:35 | Time 1:55 – OVER

2023: Chris Stapleton – Over/Under 2:07 | Time: 2:01 – UNDER

Total since 2007:

OVER – 8 UNDER – 7 PUSH – 2

After the over hitting two years in a row from Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Curch in 2021 and Mickey Guyton in 2022, Chris Stapleton turned it around with a seventh under since 2007 in Arizona.

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Picks

Ahead of what is expected to be one of the closest Super Bowl match-ups in years between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, there is money to be made in other markets than game lines.

Our prediction for Super Bowl LVIII is for Reba McEntire to sing the National Anthem for 1 minute and 26.5 seconds or more, taking the OVER at -150 – it seems an awfully short prop considering we haven’t seen anything in 1 minute 30 seconds or less since 2007.

Check out these guys who know what’s up – it’s one of the biggest days of the sporting calendar for bettors and preparation is key.

Doing research on the Super Bowl National Anthem time 😳 Will the boys cash this year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ini0uB2jJr — betr (@betr) January 25, 2024

Super Bowl National Anthem Specials With BetOnline

BetOnline are offering a number of exclusive specials related to the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

Number of planes seen during the National Anthem flyover

Over 4.5 planes | -120

Under 4.5 planes | -110

Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?

Any scoring drive to take less time than the National Anthem

Yes | -300

No | +200

Reba McEntire to forget/omit word in National Anthem

Yes | +900

No | -3000

Reba McEntire primary color of hat

Red | +200

Brown | +300

Black | +350

Yellow | +600

Grey | +900

Orange | +900

+900 Pink | +1400

Blue | +1800

Green | +2500