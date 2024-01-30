The ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII and sportsbooks have already priced up one of America’s favorite betting traditions.
The National Anthem of the United States of America, The Star-Spangled Banner, has been performed before every championship game except Super Bowl 11 when Vikki Carr sang ‘America the Beautiful’ instead.
The best NFL sportsbooks have been offering odds on the length of the National Anthem for almost 20 years, first introduced in 2007 when ‘Piano Man’ Billy Joel performed The Star Spangled Banner before the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears.
This year, Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem in Las Vegas and her rendition is expected to be one of the shortest in Super Bowl history.
Super Bowl National Anthem Length Odds
- Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 1 minute 26.5 seconds | -150
- Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 1 minute 26.5 seconds | +110
Super Bowl National Anthem Stats
- 2007: Billy Joel – Over/Under 1:44 | Time 1:30 – UNDER
- 2008: Jordin Sparks – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 1:54 – OVER
- 2009: Jennifer Hudson – Over/Under 2:04 | Time 2:10 – OVER
- 2010: Carrie Underwood – Over/Under 1:41 | Time 1:47 – OVER
- 2011: Christina Aguilera – Over/Under 1:54 | Time 1:53 – UNDER
- 2012: Kelly Clarkson – Over/Under: 1:34 | Time 1:34 – PUSH
- 2013: Alicia Keys – Over/Under 2:15 | Time: 2:36 – OVER
- 2014: Renee Fleming – Over/Under 2:23 | Time: 2:03 – UNDER
- 2015: Idina Menzel – Over/Under 2:02 | Time: 2:04 – OVER
- 2016: Lady Gaga – Over/Under 2:22 | Time 2:22 – PUSH
- 2017: Luke Bryan – Over/Under 2:09 | Time 2:04 – UNDER
- 2018: Pink – Over/Under 2:00 | Time 1:52 – UNDER
- 2019: Gladys Knight – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 2:01 – OVER
- 2020: Demi Lovato – Over/Under 1:55 | Time 1:49 – UNDER
- 2021: Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church – Over/Under 1:59 | Time: 2:16 – OVER
- 2022: Mickey Guyton – Over/Under 1:35 | Time 1:55 – OVER
- 2023: Chris Stapleton – Over/Under 2:07 | Time: 2:01 – UNDER
Total since 2007:
- OVER – 8
- UNDER – 7
- PUSH – 2
After the over hitting two years in a row from Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Curch in 2021 and Mickey Guyton in 2022, Chris Stapleton turned it around with a seventh under since 2007 in Arizona.
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Picks
Ahead of what is expected to be one of the closest Super Bowl match-ups in years between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, there is money to be made in other markets than game lines.
Our prediction for Super Bowl LVIII is for Reba McEntire to sing the National Anthem for 1 minute and 26.5 seconds or more, taking the OVER at -150 – it seems an awfully short prop considering we haven’t seen anything in 1 minute 30 seconds or less since 2007.
Check out these guys who know what’s up – it’s one of the biggest days of the sporting calendar for bettors and preparation is key.
Doing research on the Super Bowl National Anthem time 😳
Will the boys cash this year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ini0uB2jJr
— betr (@betr) January 25, 2024
Super Bowl National Anthem Specials With BetOnline
BetOnline are offering a number of exclusive specials related to the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.
Number of planes seen during the National Anthem flyover
- Over 4.5 planes | -120
- Under 4.5 planes | -110
Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?
- Taylor Swift | -150
- Jason Kelce | +120
- Both (split screen/together) | +400
Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?
- Andy Reid | -165
- Kyle Shanahan | +125
Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?
- Patrick Mahomes | -175
- Brock Purdy | +135
Any scoring drive to take less time than the National Anthem
- Yes | -300
- No | +200
Reba McEntire to forget/omit word in National Anthem
- Yes | +900
- No | -3000
Reba McEntire primary color of hat
- Red | +200
- Brown | +300
- Black | +350
- Yellow | +600
- Grey | +900
- Orange | +900
- Pink | +1400
- Blue | +1800
- Green | +2500
