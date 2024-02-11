Super Bowl National Anthem Length Result – Over 90.5 Seconds Wins

The Super Bowl has kicked off this year and those who selected the over in the national anthem length will be rejoicing before the ball is even thrown tonight, with an official time of 95 seconds.

It’s Not Too Late To Bet On The Super Bowl

If you are looking to wager on this years Super Bowl but weren’t able to get a bet on in time for kick off then don’t worry, as there is still a vast range of markets available in-play.

Reba McEntire Leaves Over Riders Happy After Singing For 95 seconds

Reba McEntire took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon to officially kick off the Super Bowl festivities, but all eyes were on the clock as the country signer rounded off the national anthem.

One of the most popular novelty markets to wager on at the Super Bowl each year is the length of the national anthem, with this year’s line set at 90.5 seconds.

Bettors who backed the over will be rejoicing before the ball has even been thrown this year, with the official time of the national anthem recorded at 95 seconds.

As well as the novelty markets that were available on our sportsbooks prior to kick off, these sites also have a whole host of in play betting options.

Super Bowl National Anthem Stats

2007: Billy Joel – Over/Under 1:44 | Time 1:30 – UNDER

2008: Jordin Sparks – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 1:54 – OVER

2009: Jennifer Hudson – Over/Under 2:04 | Time 2:10 – OVER

2010: Carrie Underwood – Over/Under 1:41 | Time 1:47 – OVER

2011: Christina Aguilera – Over/Under 1:54 | Time 1:53 – UNDER

2012: Kelly Clarkson – Over/Under: 1:34 | Time 1:34 – PUSH

2013: Alicia Keys – Over/Under 2:15 | Time: 2:36 – OVER

2014: Renee Fleming – Over/Under 2:23 | Time: 2:03 – UNDER

2015: Idina Menzel – Over/Under 2:02 | Time: 2:04 – OVER

2016: Lady Gaga – Over/Under 2:22 | Time 2:22 – PUSH

2017: Luke Bryan – Over/Under 2:09 | Time 2:04 – UNDER

2018: Pink – Over/Under 2:00 | Time 1:52 – UNDER

2019: Gladys Knight – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 2:01 – OVER

2020: Demi Lovato – Over/Under 1:55 | Time 1:49 – UNDER

2021: Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church – Over/Under 1:59 | Time: 2:16 – OVER

2022: Mickey Guyton – Over/Under 1:35 | Time 1:55 – OVER

2023: Chris Stapleton – Over/Under 2:07 | Time: 2:01 – UNDER

2024: Reba McEntire – Over/Under 1:26 | Time: 1:35 – OVER