Super Bowl National Anthem Length Result – Over 90.5 Seconds Wins

The Super Bowl has kicked off this year and those who selected the over in the national anthem length will be rejoicing before the ball is even thrown tonight, with an official time of 95 seconds.
Reba McEntire Leaves Over Riders Happy After Singing For 95 seconds
Reba McEntire took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon to officially kick off the Super Bowl festivities, but all eyes were on the clock as the country signer rounded off the national anthem.
One of the most popular novelty markets to wager on at the Super Bowl each year is the length of the national anthem, with this year’s line set at 90.5 seconds.
Bettors who backed the over will be rejoicing before the ball has even been thrown this year, with the official time of the national anthem recorded at 95 seconds.
As well as the novelty markets that were available on our sportsbooks prior to kick off, these sites also have a whole host of in play betting options.
Super Bowl National Anthem Stats
- 2007: Billy Joel – Over/Under 1:44 | Time 1:30 – UNDER
- 2008: Jordin Sparks – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 1:54 – OVER
- 2009: Jennifer Hudson – Over/Under 2:04 | Time 2:10 – OVER
- 2010: Carrie Underwood – Over/Under 1:41 | Time 1:47 – OVER
- 2011: Christina Aguilera – Over/Under 1:54 | Time 1:53 – UNDER
- 2012: Kelly Clarkson – Over/Under: 1:34 | Time 1:34 – PUSH
- 2013: Alicia Keys – Over/Under 2:15 | Time: 2:36 – OVER
- 2014: Renee Fleming – Over/Under 2:23 | Time: 2:03 – UNDER
- 2015: Idina Menzel – Over/Under 2:02 | Time: 2:04 – OVER
- 2016: Lady Gaga – Over/Under 2:22 | Time 2:22 – PUSH
- 2017: Luke Bryan – Over/Under 2:09 | Time 2:04 – UNDER
- 2018: Pink – Over/Under 2:00 | Time 1:52 – UNDER
- 2019: Gladys Knight – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 2:01 – OVER
- 2020: Demi Lovato – Over/Under 1:55 | Time 1:49 – UNDER
- 2021: Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church – Over/Under 1:59 | Time: 2:16 – OVER
- 2022: Mickey Guyton – Over/Under 1:35 | Time 1:55 – OVER
- 2023: Chris Stapleton – Over/Under 2:07 | Time: 2:01 – UNDER
- 2024: Reba McEntire – Over/Under 1:26 | Time: 1:35 – OVER