American Football

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Result – Over 90.5 Seconds Wins

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Live Super Bowl First Touchdown Odds
Live Super Bowl First Touchdown Odds

The Super Bowl has kicked off this year and those who selected the over in the national anthem length will be rejoicing before the ball is even thrown tonight, with an official time of 95 seconds.

It’s Not Too Late To Bet On The Super Bowl

If you are looking to wager on this years Super Bowl but weren’t able to get a bet on in time for kick off then don’t worry, as there is still a vast range of markets available in-play.

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

Reba McEntire Leaves Over Riders Happy After Singing For 95 seconds

Reba McEntire took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon to officially kick off the Super Bowl festivities, but all eyes were on the clock as the country signer rounded off the national anthem.

One of the most popular novelty markets to wager on at the Super Bowl each year is the length of the national anthem, with this year’s line set at 90.5 seconds.

Bettors who backed the over will be rejoicing before the ball has even been thrown this year, with the official time of the national anthem recorded at 95 seconds.

As well as the novelty markets that were available on our sportsbooks prior to kick off, these sites also have a whole host of in play betting options.

Super Bowl National Anthem Stats

  • 2007: Billy Joel – Over/Under 1:44 | Time 1:30 – UNDER
  • 2008: Jordin Sparks – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 1:54 – OVER
  • 2009: Jennifer Hudson – Over/Under 2:04 | Time 2:10 – OVER
  • 2010: Carrie Underwood – Over/Under 1:41 | Time 1:47 – OVER
  • 2011: Christina Aguilera – Over/Under 1:54 | Time 1:53 – UNDER
  • 2012: Kelly Clarkson – Over/Under: 1:34 | Time 1:34 – PUSH
  • 2013: Alicia Keys – Over/Under 2:15 | Time: 2:36 – OVER
  • 2014: Renee Fleming – Over/Under 2:23 | Time: 2:03 – UNDER
  • 2015: Idina Menzel – Over/Under 2:02 | Time: 2:04 – OVER
  • 2016: Lady Gaga – Over/Under 2:22 | Time 2:22 – PUSH
  • 2017: Luke Bryan – Over/Under 2:09 | Time 2:04 – UNDER
  • 2018: Pink – Over/Under 2:00 | Time 1:52 – UNDER
  • 2019: Gladys Knight – Over/Under 1:47 | Time 2:01 – OVER
  • 2020: Demi Lovato – Over/Under 1:55 | Time 1:49 – UNDER
  • 2021: Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church – Over/Under 1:59 | Time: 2:16 – OVER
  • 2022: Mickey Guyton – Over/Under 1:35 | Time 1:55 – OVER
  • 2023: Chris Stapleton – Over/Under 2:07 | Time: 2:01 – UNDER
  • 2024: Reba McEntire – Over/Under 1:26 | Time: 1:35 – OVER
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
American Football

LATEST Brock Purdy Super Bowl Live Betting Odds: 49ers QB -110 To Have Over 255.5 Passing Yards

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 12 2024
Live Super Bowl First Touchdown Odds
American Football
Super Bowl National Anthem Length Result – Over 90.5 Seconds Wins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 11 2024

The Super Bowl has kicked off this year and those who selected the over in the national anthem length will be rejoicing before the ball is even thrown tonight, with…

Live Super Bowl First Touchdown Odds
American Football
Live Super Bowl First Touchdown Odds – Bet On Super Bowl LVIII In-Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024

Find the live Super Bowl first touchdown odds in this article with the top odds available. We will show you how to bet on Super Bowl LVIII in-game with the…

Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In North Dakota | ND Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In North Carolina | NC Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maryland | MD Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Louisiana | LA Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top