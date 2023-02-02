Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching and with it, the annual tradition of the national anthem being performed before the big game. This year, country music superstar Chris Stapleton will be taking the stage to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner.” As with any major sporting event, there are always betting opportunities, and the national anthem is no exception. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest the Super Bowl national anthem betting odds.
Bookies Think Anthem Goes Long
National anthem betting is becoming increasingly popular among sports bettors, and the most common wager is on the length of the anthem. Both Bovada and BetOnline seem to have seen some cash being placed on the anthem going over the expected time. This means that bettors believe the anthem will be longer than what is predicted.
BetOnline has the line set at 127 seconds, or 2 minutes and 7 seconds, with over set at -130 and under at -110. Bovada’s line is 205 seconds, or 2 minutes and 5 seconds, with under at -145 and over at +110.
|Anthem Length
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Over 127 Seconds
|-130
|Under 127 Seconds
|-110
More Anthem Specials Than Ever
For those who want to add a little extra excitement to their Super Bowl experience, BetOnline is also offering a variety of other national anthem specials. You can bet on Stapleton omitting a word from the anthem, with odds set at +900.
Additionally, you can bet on the length of the word “brave,” with over 5 seconds as the current favorite at -250 and under at +170. Another unique betting opportunity on BetOnline is the “Who Will Be Shown First During the Anthem” market. This includes Andy Reid at -120, Nick Sirianni at -120, Patrick Mahomes at -130, and Jalen Hurts at -110.
|First Person Shown During Anthem
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Patrick Mahomes
|-130
|Andy Reid
|-120
|Nick Sirianni
|-120
|Jalen Hurts
|-110
It’s certainly an interesting way to add another layer of excitement to the Super Bowl experience with more markets than ever to choose from.
The national anthem has become a significant part of Super Bowl betting, and this year’s performance by Chris Stapleton is sure to be a highlight of the pregame. With a variety of betting options available, sports bettors can add some extra excitement to their Super Bowl experience.
Whether you’re betting on the length of the anthem, a possible omission, or even who will be shown first during the performance, the national anthem betting odds offer something for everyone.