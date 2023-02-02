Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching and with it, the annual tradition of the national anthem being performed before the big game. This year, country music superstar Chris Stapleton will be taking the stage to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner.” As with any major sporting event, there are always betting opportunities, and the national anthem is no exception. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest the Super Bowl national anthem betting odds.

Bookies Think Anthem Goes Long

National anthem betting is becoming increasingly popular among sports bettors, and the most common wager is on the length of the anthem. Both Bovada and BetOnline seem to have seen some cash being placed on the anthem going over the expected time. This means that bettors believe the anthem will be longer than what is predicted.

BetOnline has the line set at 127 seconds, or 2 minutes and 7 seconds, with over set at -130 and under at -110. Bovada’s line is 205 seconds, or 2 minutes and 5 seconds, with under at -145 and over at +110.