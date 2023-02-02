NFL

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting: Latest Odds and Trends

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton

Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching and with it, the annual tradition of the national anthem being performed before the big game. This year, country music superstar Chris Stapleton will be taking the stage to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner.” As with any major sporting event, there are always betting opportunities, and the national anthem is no exception. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest the Super Bowl national anthem betting odds.

Bookies Think Anthem Goes Long

National anthem betting is becoming increasingly popular among sports bettors, and the most common wager is on the length of the anthem. Both Bovada and BetOnline seem to have seen some cash being placed on the anthem going over the expected time. This means that bettors believe the anthem will be longer than what is predicted.

BetOnline has the line set at 127 seconds, or 2 minutes and 7 seconds, with over set at -130 and under at -110. Bovada’s line is 205 seconds, or 2 minutes and 5 seconds, with under at -145 and over at +110.

Anthem Length
 Odds Sportsbook
Over 127 Seconds -130 betonline ag
Under 127 Seconds
 -110 betonline ag

More Anthem Specials Than Ever

For those who want to add a little extra excitement to their Super Bowl experience, BetOnline is also offering a variety of other national anthem specials. You can bet on Stapleton omitting a word from the anthem, with odds set at +900.

Additionally, you can bet on the length of the word “brave,” with over 5 seconds as the current favorite at -250 and under at +170. Another unique betting opportunity on BetOnline is the “Who Will Be Shown First During the Anthem” market. This includes Andy Reid at -120, Nick Sirianni at -120, Patrick Mahomes at -130, and Jalen Hurts at -110.

First Person Shown During Anthem
 Odds Sportsbook
Patrick Mahomes -130 betonline ag
Andy Reid -120 betonline ag
Nick Sirianni -120 betonline ag
Jalen Hurts
 -110 betonline ag

It’s certainly an interesting way to add another layer of excitement to the Super Bowl experience with more markets than ever to choose from.

The national anthem has become a significant part of Super Bowl betting, and this year’s performance by Chris Stapleton is sure to be a highlight of the pregame. With a variety of betting options available, sports bettors can add some extra excitement to their Super Bowl experience.

Whether you’re betting on the length of the anthem, a possible omission, or even who will be shown first during the performance, the national anthem betting odds offer something for everyone.

Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Stapleton
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl National Anthem Betting: Latest Odds and Trends

Author image David Evans  •  2h
ATL QBs
NFL
Unknown If Atlanta Falcons Stick With Desmond Ridder At QB
Author image Owen Jones  •  14h

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback situation is still up in the air despite rookie Desmond Ridder looking serviceable.    Beat: Unknown if Falcons will stick with Ridder https://t.co/72dsLzxvwc — NBC Sports…

autumn lockwood
NFL
Autumn Lockwood Makes History as First Black Woman to Coach in the Super Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  16h

Autumn Lockwood is a trailblazer in the world of sports coaching. As the Assistant Sports Performance Coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, Lockwood is set to make history on February 12th…

Fangio
NFL
Vic Fangio Chooses The Miami Dolphins Open DC Job
Author image Owen Jones  •  16h
Woods
NFL
New Orleans Saints Interviewing Joe Woods For Defensive Coordinator
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h
Calv Johnson
NFL
Detroit Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Says Their Relationship Is “Trending Up”
Author image Kyle Curran  •  17h
Jason Kelce and widew
NFL
Eagles Center Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Could Give Birth At Super Bowl
Author image Kyle Curran  •  18h
Arrow to top