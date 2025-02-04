Super Bowl MVP odds: Who are the top three favorites to win the award?

On Sunday, February 9, the Chiefs and Eagles will meet in Super Bowl 59. It’s the second time in the last three postseasons that they’ve met in the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are slight betting favorites at (-1.5) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. In four of the last five Super Bowls, the MVP has been a QB. Who are the top three betting favorites to win Super Bowl 59 MVP?

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Feb. 4, 2025

What players have the lowest odds to win Super Bowl MVP?

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (+110)

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are no strangers to the spotlight in the postseason. He’s been a starter for seven seasons in the NFL and has made five Super Bowl appearances. Mahomes has won three of those occasions and is looking to make it a fourth on Sunday. The 29-year-old is a three-time Super Bowl MVP and he comes in with the lowest odds to win the award this year. According to odds via BetOnline, Mahomes is (+110) to win Super Bowl 59 MVP. Despite a down year for Mahomes individually, he still has his team playing in the big game. Can he win his third straight Super Bowl this Sunday?

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (+245)

Just two years ago, the Eagles made the Super Bowl and lost 38-35 to the Chiefs. Ahead of the 2024 season, GM Howie Roseman made a splash move and signed RB Saquon Barkley in free agency. Roseman took a chance and it has paid off tremendously for the Eagles. Barkley had a career-best regular season with 2,005 rushing yards and has another 442 on the ground this postseason. If the Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl, Barkley needs to have an explosive game. It’s something we’ve seen him do in every playoff game during this run to the big game. Odds via BetOnline have Barkley at (+245) to win Super Bowl MVP.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (+325)

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were on the doorstep of winning Super Bowl 57 but they came up short. Philadelphia’s starting QB has been waiting patiently for another chance to win it all. After losing two years ago, Hurts made the screensaver on his phone a picture of himself walking away while confetti was falling. Jalen Hurts used that as motivation to get back to this point. With the addition of Saquon Barkley, the team’s identity changed on offense. For just the second time in his career, Hurts passed for less than 3,000 yards. If the Chiefs can minimize Barkley’s production in the run game, the team will have to rely more on Hurts. That’s one way he could win Super Bowl MVP. Odds via BetOnline have Hurts at (+325) to win.