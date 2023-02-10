Super Bowl MVP Odds Shift As Mahomes Takes Lead

In a surprising turn of events, Patrick Mahomes has moved to become the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP with BetOnline ahead of Jalen Hurts.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is now the NFL betting site leader to pick up a second Super Bowl MVP in Arizona this weekend.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +125

Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +130

Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +1200

AJ Brown (PHI Eagles) +1500

DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +2800

Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +2800

Haason Reddick (PHI Eagles) +2800

Chris Jones (KC Chiefs) +4000

Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +5000

Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +6000

Dallas Goedert (PHI Eagles) +6000

Kenneth Gainwell (PHI Eagles) +6000

JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC Chiefs) +6000

What Patrick Mahomes has done since becoming an NFL starter 5 years ago: 🏈 2x NFL MVP

🏈 5 AFC Title games (all at home)

🏈 3 Super Bowl appearances

🏈 1 Super Bowl MVP (so far)

🏈 3x All-Pro

🏈 5 Pro Bowls

🏈 2× passing TDs leader

🏈 NFL-record 5,614 total yards in a season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

Can Patrick Mahomes win a second Super Bowl MVP?

On Thursday at the 12th annual NFL Honors, Mahomes accepted a second league MVP award – beating out Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen in the process.

Mahomes became just the ninth quarterback to win multiple MVP awards following:

Peyton Manning

Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady

Brett Favre

Johnny Unitas

Kurt Warner

Steve Young

Joe Montana

The 27-year-old will be hoping to add a second Super Bowl MVP to his already illustrious trophy cabinet on Sunday, but only one player has won the award when on the losing side.

In 1971, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley became the first player to win the award despite losing as the Baltimore Colts won 16-13 in Miami, Florida.

This also marked the first time that a non-quarterback took home the trophy, which is +360 to happen on BetOnline.

Other offers ahead of the Super Bowl include the Kansas City Chiefs to score 25 points at a price of -120, as well as Chris Jones valued at +250 to record at least two sacks.

