Super Bowl MVP Odds Shift As Mahomes Takes Lead

In a surprising turn of events, Patrick Mahomes has moved to become the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP with BetOnline ahead of Jalen Hurts.
According to the latest odds from BetOnline, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is now the NFL betting site leader to pick up a second Super Bowl MVP in Arizona this weekend.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +125
- Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +130
- Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +1200
- AJ Brown (PHI Eagles) +1500
- DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +2800
- Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +2800
- Haason Reddick (PHI Eagles) +2800
- Chris Jones (KC Chiefs) +4000
- Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +5000
- Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +6000
- Dallas Goedert (PHI Eagles) +6000
- Kenneth Gainwell (PHI Eagles) +6000
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC Chiefs) +6000
What Patrick Mahomes has done since becoming an NFL starter 5 years ago:
🏈 2x NFL MVP
🏈 5 AFC Title games (all at home)
🏈 3 Super Bowl appearances
🏈 1 Super Bowl MVP (so far)
🏈 3x All-Pro
🏈 5 Pro Bowls
🏈 2× passing TDs leader
🏈 NFL-record 5,614 total yards in a season.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023
Can Patrick Mahomes win a second Super Bowl MVP?
On Thursday at the 12th annual NFL Honors, Mahomes accepted a second league MVP award – beating out Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen in the process.
Mahomes became just the ninth quarterback to win multiple MVP awards following:
- Peyton Manning
- Aaron Rodgers
- Tom Brady
- Brett Favre
- Johnny Unitas
- Kurt Warner
- Steve Young
- Joe Montana
The 27-year-old will be hoping to add a second Super Bowl MVP to his already illustrious trophy cabinet on Sunday, but only one player has won the award when on the losing side.
In 1971, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley became the first player to win the award despite losing as the Baltimore Colts won 16-13 in Miami, Florida.
This also marked the first time that a non-quarterback took home the trophy, which is +360 to happen on BetOnline.
Other offers ahead of the Super Bowl include the Kansas City Chiefs to score 25 points at a price of -120, as well as Chris Jones valued at +250 to record at least two sacks.
|1.
|
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer