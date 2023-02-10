NFL

Super Bowl MVP Odds Shift As Mahomes Takes Lead

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
r1124259 1296x864 3 2
r1124259 1296x864 3 2

In a surprising turn of events, Patrick Mahomes has moved to become the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP with BetOnline ahead of Jalen Hurts.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is now the NFL betting site leader to pick up a second Super Bowl MVP in Arizona this weekend.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

  • Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +125
  • Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +130
  • Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +1200
  • AJ Brown (PHI Eagles) +1500
  • DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +2800
  • Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +2800
  • Haason Reddick (PHI Eagles) +2800
  • Chris Jones (KC Chiefs) +4000
  • Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +5000
  • Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +6000
  • Dallas Goedert (PHI Eagles) +6000
  • Kenneth Gainwell (PHI Eagles) +6000
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC Chiefs) +6000

Can Patrick Mahomes win a second Super Bowl MVP?

On Thursday at the 12th annual NFL Honors, Mahomes accepted a second league MVP award – beating out Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen in the process.

Mahomes became just the ninth quarterback to win multiple MVP awards following:

  • Peyton Manning
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Tom Brady
  • Brett Favre
  • Johnny Unitas
  • Kurt Warner
  • Steve Young
  • Joe Montana

The 27-year-old will be hoping to add a second Super Bowl MVP to his already illustrious trophy cabinet on Sunday, but only one player has won the award when on the losing side.

In 1971, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley became the first player to win the award despite losing as the Baltimore Colts won 16-13 in Miami, Florida.

This also marked the first time that a non-quarterback took home the trophy, which is +360 to happen on BetOnline.

Other offers ahead of the Super Bowl include the Kansas City Chiefs to score 25 points at a price of -120, as well as Chris Jones valued at +250 to record at least two sacks.

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
NFL

LATEST BetOnline 2023 Super Bowl Odds Including Betting Lines, Moneyline & Over/Under

Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min
Dan Orlovsky NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky Super Bowl Betting Pick: Eagles To Edge Out Chiefs In Thriller
Author image Paul Kelly  •  54min

Former American football quarterback turned ESPN NFL analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to narrowly beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-28 to become Super Bowl Champions for the…

EveryGame Offers 750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
NFL
EveryGame Offers $750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday and EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in free…

Bovada Offers 750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
NFL
Bovada Offers $750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
BetUS Super Bowl Offer 2500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
BetUS Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
GTBets Super Bowl Offer 750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
GTBets Super Bowl Offer: $750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
BUSR Super Bowl Offer 2500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
BUSR Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  7h
Arrow to top