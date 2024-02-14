NFL

Super Bowl Mic’d Up Video Shows Confusion About Overtime Rules

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
4 min read
Much has been made about the San Francisco 49ers and the way they approached the late-game situation in the Super Bowl this past Sunday. The game went into overtime, a situation that many of the players on the roster were apparently not prepared for, and the Kansas City Chiefs wound up winning thanks in large part to the decisions made on the other side during the extra frame.

Mic’d Up Reveals 49ers’ Super Bowl Confusion

And as the week after the Super Bowl rolls on, we are getting more and more information about what actually happened out on the field and on the sidelines for San Francisco, including Mic’d Up segments that show the confusion on the part of the 49ers.

The situation was rather simple. If the 49ers chose to kick off and give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the first crack at scoring points, they would have known exactly what they needed on their ensuing possession to either win or tie the game. But San Francisco chose to take the ball first in overtime, giving Mahomes the luxury of playing with 4 downs on his first drive in overtime instead of 3.

Mahomes actually used a 4th down conversion on his team’s final drive in order to keep their hopes and season alive, a decision they likely wouldn’t have made had they gotten the ball first. It is typically unwise to assume that the Chiefs would have punted in any 4th and 1 situation, but they were backed up inside their own 35-yard line and would have given the 49ers a short field, needing only a field goal to win.

The Chiefs drove down the field and scored a touchdown with mere seconds left on the overtime clock, winning their third Super Bowl in five years.

Chiefs Celebrated 49ers’ Decision While Confusion Fell On SF

As the Mic’d Up videos and segments get released this week, we start to understand just how confused the 49ers were, and how happy the Chiefs were that their opponents had made such a mistake.

Opposite conversations were being had on the opposing sidelines. While Mahomes and coach Andy Reid discussed the possibilities of the coin flip, Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers simply told his captain, “We want the ball.”

The 49ers got the ball, but their confusion had only begun. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was quoted after the game as saying that he was unaware of how the overtime rules worked, and that was confirmed by the Mic’d Up video. As he is preparing to go in for San Francisco’s overtime possession, he says to his teammates the following:

Hey even if we score a touchdown, they still get the ball. I didn’t know that.

 

On the other sideline, Travis Kelce seemed to know exactly what was happening. When the 49ers chose to receive the kick, Kelce fist pumped up and down the benches, saying, “we wanted them to have the ball. They want it, they can have it.”

It is unclear exactly what the 49ers were discussing and practicing all week leading up to the Super Bowl, but it certainly wasn’t the overtime rules.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
