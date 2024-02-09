American Football

Super Bowl LVIII Viewership Odds – Bet On Record To Be Smashed

Kyle Curran
Super Bowl LVIII Viewership Odds

Super Bowl LVIII viewership odds have been priced up by BetOnline and the market suggests this year’s NFL finale could be a record breaker. You can earn a free bet worth up to $1000 when you open a BetOnline account.

However, this year the record is set to be smashed according to the odds setters at BetOnline, with the over/under spread set at 117.5 million.

More people than ever are set to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday with an array of reasons behind that. One of those is the Taylor Swift effect, with the music icon predicted to bring millions of new watchers.

Since she was spotted at a Chiefs game earlier this season, Swift has gone on to attend 12 games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, one of the stars of Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift’s involvement with the sport has led to surges in viewership, especially for the Chiefs. The teams last two games in the play-offs saw record figures of 50 and 55 million viewers in the Divisional Round and AFC championship respectively.

It is also reported that female viewership of NFL games has increased by over two million since she was first seen in the stands a few months ago.

We are set to see a battle like none other between two of the league’s greatest quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes will be hoping to lead the Chiefs to back-to-back titles, whilst young Brock Purdy makes his Super Bowl debut for the 49ers in what could be a first title for San Francisco since 1995.

Super Bowl LVIII Official Viewership Odds

  • Over 117.5 Million Viewers @ -500
  • Under 117.5 Million Viewers @ +300

Super Bowl Female Viewership Odds (Nielsen Rating)

  • Over 46.5% @ -120
  • Under 46.5 % @ -120
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
Arrow to top