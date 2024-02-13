NFL

Super Bowl LVIII smashes record to become most-watched TV program in US history

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Super Bowl LVIII became the most-watched TV program in US history with an incredible 123.4 million viewers tuning in to Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL’s climax shattered the previous year’s renewal when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, which reached a mark of 115.1 million.

Nielsen and Adobe Analytics revealed a 7% increase in viewership in 2024 as Kansas City landed their third championship ring since the turn of the decade.

The official broadcasters were CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision, whilst the game also streamed live on Paramount+ and the NFL’s digital platforms.

123.4 million was the average number of viewers throughout Sunday’s clash, but a record 202.4 million watched at least some of the game across all networks.

This marked a 10% jump from last year’s figure of 183.6 million, in large part thanks to Taylor Swift‘s involvement as girlfriend of star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Most-Watched TV Programs In US History

  1. Super Bowl LVIII – 123.4 million
  2. Super Bowl LVII – 115.1 million
  3. Super Bowl XLIX – 114.8 million
  4. Super Bowl XLVIII – 112.7 million
  5. Super Bowl 50 – 112.3 million
  6. Super Bowl LI – 111.9 million
  7. Super Bowl XLVI – 111.3 million
  8. Super Bowl XLV – 111 million
  9. Super Bowl XLVII – 108.6 million
  10. Super Bowl XLIV – 106.4 million

Besides the 1969 moon landing, which brought in an estimated 125 to 150 million viewers to watch Apollo 11’s historic mission, Super Bowls have dominated TV ratings in America.

It was a successful year for the league as the NFL playoffs averaged 38.5 million viewers during the first three weekends – marking a 9% increase from 2023.

The regular season also received a nice boost, averaging 17.9 million viewers – which ranks as a tie for second since averages began being tracked in 1995.

The Super Bowl is one of the few remaining spectacles on the globe that can bring millions of people together at the same time, regardless of their interest in the topic.

Fans have already begun wagering on the 2024-25 season, with the best NFL sportsbooks making the San Francisco 49ers the outright favorites despite another heartbreak.

Arrow to top