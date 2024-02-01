NFL

Super Bowl LVIII: How Much Will Usher Earn From Super Bowl Half-Time Show?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show 1
Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show 1

One of the highlights of the Super Bowl is the half-time show. This year, it’s Usher’s turn to wow fans with his Super Bowl LVIII half-time performance. But just how much is usher expected to earn from his Super Bowl half-time performance?

Usher To Perform Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show

Super Bowl LVIII takes center stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to lock horns at Super Bowl LVIII, with NFL fans all around the world anticipating an incredible season finale.

Although the actual game of football is the most important part of the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl half-time show is pretty famous too. This year, American singer/songwriter Usher will perform the Super Bowl LVIII half-time show.

Usher took to social media on September 2024 last year to announce that he will headline the Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show. When announcing that he will be performing at the biggest sporting event in the world, Usher describer the opportunity as “an honor of a lifetime” that he will be able to check off his bucket list.

On top of his Super Bowl LVIII half-time performance, Usher announced in a recent Apple Music interview that his ninth studio album, Coming Home, will be released on the same day. Sunday, February 11, 2024 looks like it is going to be a pretty good day for Usher!

How Much Will Usher Be Paid For Super Bowl Half-Time Show?

A popular question that NFL fans from all around the world will be asking is just how much will Usher be paid for his Super Bowl half-time show?

Well, we can reveal that despite the popularity and sheer magnitude of the Super Bowl half-time show, Usher won’t earn anything for his performance. That’s right, Usher will literally earn $0 for his Super Bowl LVIII half-time show.

You’d think that for a major gig like the Super Bowl Half-Time Show that Usher would be paid several million dollars, but apparently not. Instead, Usher will be giving the world a free 13-minute concert in the middle of the biggest football game on planet earth.

The NFL in fact has a long and illustrious history of paying their halftime show artists nothing. “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs,” an official NFL spokesperson told Forbes several years ago.

Usher’s Super Bowl Half-Time Performance Will Still Earn Him Millions Anyway

Although Usher won’t actually be paid for his Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show, he will be paid in various other ways of course. Usher can expect his streaming sales to skyrocket in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.

His Apple Music and Spotify streams, amongst other streaming platforms, will catapult higher than they ever have before after Usher’s Super Bowl half-time gig.

The same has happened over the years to whichever artist has performed at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show. For example, Spotify reported that Jennifer Lopez’s stream spiked by 335% after the 2020 Super Bowl, while Shakira’s went up by 230%.

Similarly, Billboard reported that Lady Gaga’s sales increased by 1,000% after her performance in 2017 at half-time in the Super Bowl. Forbes reported that Dr. Dre’s album sales increased by 183% after the 2022 Super Bowl, whilsy Mary J Blige’s album sales also increased by a whopping 999%.

Just last year at Super Bowl LVII, Rhianna performed the Super Bowl Half-Time Show. Variety reported that Rhianna’s Sportify stream increased more than 640% across the US in total. There is also ample opportunity for artists to promote their own brands and products during their Super Bowl Half-Time Show performance.

Last year, Rhianna of course touched up her makeup with Fenty mid-way through her set, with Forbes Australia reporting that Google searches for Fenty Beauty increased by a mind-boggling 883%. In the 12 hours following Rhianna’s Super Bowl half-time performance, she reportedly generated $88.3 million in “media impact value”.

So although Usher isn’t actually earning anything for his actual Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show, he is almost guaranteed to make millions in the aftermath of it.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps offers and NFL free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show 1
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl LVIII: How Much Will Usher Earn From Super Bowl Half-Time Show?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 01 2024
taylor swift chiefs box
NFL
What Is The Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 01 2024

With Taylor Swift’s presence in the NFL increasing, some supporters have created a theory on if there is an ulterior motive – found out more below! What Is The Taylor…

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thanks Popstar Girlfriend Taylor Swift For ‘Joining The Team’ Ahead Of Super Bowl
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 01 2024

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has thanked his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift for ‘joining the team’ ahead of his side’s upcoming Super Bowl clash against the San Francisco…

usher
NFL
Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 01 2024
vinovich
NFL
Chiefs Vs 49ers: How Much Will Referee Bill Vinovich Earn From Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 01 2024
rsz mike macdonald
NFL
Who Are The Youngest Head Coaches In The NFL Today?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 31 2024
Jim Harbaugh Michigan pic 1
NFL
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh will reportedly make $16 million per year over five seasons with Los Angeles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2024
Arrow to top