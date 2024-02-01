One of the highlights of the Super Bowl is the half-time show. This year, it’s Usher’s turn to wow fans with his Super Bowl LVIII half-time performance. But just how much is usher expected to earn from his Super Bowl half-time performance?

Usher To Perform Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show

Super Bowl LVIII takes center stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to lock horns at Super Bowl LVIII, with NFL fans all around the world anticipating an incredible season finale.

Although the actual game of football is the most important part of the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl half-time show is pretty famous too. This year, American singer/songwriter Usher will perform the Super Bowl LVIII half-time show.

Usher took to social media on September 2024 last year to announce that he will headline the Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show. When announcing that he will be performing at the biggest sporting event in the world, Usher describer the opportunity as “an honor of a lifetime” that he will be able to check off his bucket list.

On top of his Super Bowl LVIII half-time performance, Usher announced in a recent Apple Music interview that his ninth studio album, Coming Home, will be released on the same day. Sunday, February 11, 2024 looks like it is going to be a pretty good day for Usher!

How Much Will Usher Be Paid For Super Bowl Half-Time Show?

A popular question that NFL fans from all around the world will be asking is just how much will Usher be paid for his Super Bowl half-time show?

Well, we can reveal that despite the popularity and sheer magnitude of the Super Bowl half-time show, Usher won’t earn anything for his performance. That’s right, Usher will literally earn $0 for his Super Bowl LVIII half-time show.

You’d think that for a major gig like the Super Bowl Half-Time Show that Usher would be paid several million dollars, but apparently not. Instead, Usher will be giving the world a free 13-minute concert in the middle of the biggest football game on planet earth.

The NFL in fact has a long and illustrious history of paying their halftime show artists nothing. “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs,” an official NFL spokesperson told Forbes several years ago.

Usher’s Super Bowl Half-Time Performance Will Still Earn Him Millions Anyway

Although Usher won’t actually be paid for his Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show, he will be paid in various other ways of course. Usher can expect his streaming sales to skyrocket in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.

His Apple Music and Spotify streams, amongst other streaming platforms, will catapult higher than they ever have before after Usher’s Super Bowl half-time gig.

The same has happened over the years to whichever artist has performed at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show. For example, Spotify reported that Jennifer Lopez’s stream spiked by 335% after the 2020 Super Bowl, while Shakira’s went up by 230%.

Similarly, Billboard reported that Lady Gaga’s sales increased by 1,000% after her performance in 2017 at half-time in the Super Bowl. Forbes reported that Dr. Dre’s album sales increased by 183% after the 2022 Super Bowl, whilsy Mary J Blige’s album sales also increased by a whopping 999%.

Just last year at Super Bowl LVII, Rhianna performed the Super Bowl Half-Time Show. Variety reported that Rhianna’s Sportify stream increased more than 640% across the US in total. There is also ample opportunity for artists to promote their own brands and products during their Super Bowl Half-Time Show performance.

Last year, Rhianna of course touched up her makeup with Fenty mid-way through her set, with Forbes Australia reporting that Google searches for Fenty Beauty increased by a mind-boggling 883%. In the 12 hours following Rhianna’s Super Bowl half-time performance, she reportedly generated $88.3 million in “media impact value”.

So although Usher isn’t actually earning anything for his actual Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show, he is almost guaranteed to make millions in the aftermath of it.

