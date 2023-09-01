This season’s Super Bowl LVIII will be staged on Sunday February 11, 2024 – so the next six months will be all about which two sides will reach the big stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With that in mind – did you know you can bet on the ‘exact matchup’ with leading NFL sportsbook BetOnline?

Back The Eagles and Chiefs To Reach Super Bowl 2024 @ +1700

Last February the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs played out a thrilling Super Bowl LVII – with the Chiefs just edging it 38-35 to land their third Vince Lombardi Trophy.

So will it be more of the same again in the 2023/24 season?

Well, the best US NFL sportsbooks are taking no chances on history repeating itself and Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts going head-to-head once more – making the Eagles and the Chiefs the favorites @ +1700 to both reach Super Bowl LVIII.

The Bills and Cowboys Were The Last Sides To Both Reach ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowls

If the Eagles and Chiefs can do it again, they will become the first two sides since the Cowboys and the Bills faced off for two years in-a-row in the Super Bowl in 1993 and 1994 – Dallas won both encounters.

This is the only time, since the first Super Bowl in 1967, that the same two sides reached the last two in consecutive seasons.

Some Teams Have A Habit Of Facing Each Other In The Super Bowl

Despite the same teams only repeating in the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons once before – there have been several sides that have met over the years.

The Steelers and Cowboys hold the record for meeting in the final the most times (3) – with the most recent of those coming in 1996, which Dallas won 27-17.

You can back the Cowboys and Steelers to make to a fourth Super Bowl @ +22000 with BetOnline.

See below some other common Super Bowl matchups.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys: 3 times @+22000

Miami Dolphins vs Washington Redskins/Commanders: 2 times @+36800

San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals: 2 times @+2900

Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills: 2 times @+3900

New York Giants vs New England Patriots: 2 times @+75300

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles: 2 times @+11200

New England Patriots vs St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams: 2 times @+98500

Top 12 Super Bowl Exact Matchups According To The Betting

Which sides will reach the Super Bowl LVIII – see the latest betting with BetOnline and many other options are available on their site.

Eagles vs Chiefs @ +1700

49ers vs Chiefs @ +2000

Eagles vs Bills @ +2500

Eagles vs Bengals @ +2500

49ers vs Bills @ +2900

49ers vs Bengals @ +2900

Cowboys vs Chiefs @ +3000

Eagles vs Dolphins @ 3400

Eagles vs Ravens @ +3800

Cowboys vs Bills @ +3900

49ers vs Dolphins @ +3900

Eagles vs Jets @ +4100

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Date, Venue and Time

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +650 | Eagles +800 | 49ers +800 | | Bills +850

