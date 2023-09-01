This season’s Super Bowl LVIII will be staged on Sunday February 11, 2024 – so the next six months will be all about which two sides will reach the big stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With that in mind – did you know you can bet on the ‘exact matchup’ with leading NFL sportsbook BetOnline?
Back The Eagles and Chiefs To Reach Super Bowl 2024 @ +1700
Last February the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs played out a thrilling Super Bowl LVII – with the Chiefs just edging it 38-35 to land their third Vince Lombardi Trophy.
So will it be more of the same again in the 2023/24 season?
Well, the best US NFL sportsbooks are taking no chances on history repeating itself and Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts going head-to-head once more – making the Eagles and the Chiefs the favorites @ +1700 to both reach Super Bowl LVIII.
The Bills and Cowboys Were The Last Sides To Both Reach ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowls
If the Eagles and Chiefs can do it again, they will become the first two sides since the Cowboys and the Bills faced off for two years in-a-row in the Super Bowl in 1993 and 1994 – Dallas won both encounters.
This is the only time, since the first Super Bowl in 1967, that the same two sides reached the last two in consecutive seasons.
Some Teams Have A Habit Of Facing Each Other In The Super Bowl
Despite the same teams only repeating in the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons once before – there have been several sides that have met over the years.
The Steelers and Cowboys hold the record for meeting in the final the most times (3) – with the most recent of those coming in 1996, which Dallas won 27-17.
You can back the Cowboys and Steelers to make to a fourth Super Bowl @ +22000 with BetOnline.
See below some other common Super Bowl matchups.
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys: 3 times @+22000
- Miami Dolphins vs Washington Redskins/Commanders: 2 times @+36800
- San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals: 2 times @+2900
- Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills: 2 times @+3900
- New York Giants vs New England Patriots: 2 times @+75300
- New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles: 2 times @+11200
- New England Patriots vs St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams: 2 times @+98500
Top 12 Super Bowl Exact Matchups According To The Betting
Which sides will reach the Super Bowl LVIII – see the latest betting with BetOnline and many other options are available on their site.
- Eagles vs Chiefs @ +1700
- 49ers vs Chiefs @ +2000
- Eagles vs Bills @ +2500
- Eagles vs Bengals @ +2500
- 49ers vs Bills @ +2900
- 49ers vs Bengals @ +2900
- Cowboys vs Chiefs @ +3000
- Eagles vs Dolphins @ 3400
- Eagles vs Ravens @ +3800
- Cowboys vs Bills @ +3900
- 49ers vs Dolphins @ +3900
- Eagles vs Jets @ +4100
Note: Odds are subject to change
2024 Super Bowl LVIII Date, Venue and Time
- 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII
- 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
- 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
- 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
- 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +650 | Eagles +800 | 49ers +800 | | Bills +850
