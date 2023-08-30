The 2023/24 NFL regular season is right around the corner with the action kicking off next week. Ahead of the first game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions on Friday 8 September, check out the Super Bowl LVIII outright odds.
Super Bowl LVIII Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs @ +650
- Philadelphia Eagles @ +800
- San Francisco 49ers @ +800
- Buffalo Bills @ +850
- Cincinnati Bengals @ +1100
- Dallas Cowboys @ +1200
- Baltimore Ravens @ +1400
- New York Jets @ +1600
- Los Angeles Chargers @ + 2200
- Miami Dolphins @ +2200
- Detroit Lions @ +2500
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ +2800
Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)
Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Chiefs Favored To Win Back-To-Back Titles
No team has won Super Bowl titles in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. However, as many expected the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to do so with the best US offshore sportsbooks.
Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 produced an unlikely comeback as Harrison Butker converted the game-winning field goal. The Eagles were 24-14 up at half-time, but couldn’t keep control of the game and eventually lost in the final play of the night.
The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history and it was a second success in four seasons. After coming up short last time, the Eagles are backed to go far again and are the second favorites in the betting behind the Chiefs. The Eagles have won the Lombardi Trophy just once, and that was back in 2018.
Super Bowl LVIII Info
📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday 11 February 2024)
🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺 TV: CBS
🎲 Odds: Kansas City Chiefs @ +650 | Philadelphia Eagles @ +800 | San Francisco 49ers @ +800
Past Super Bowl Winners
- Super Bowl LVII (2022) – Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl LVI (2021) – Los Angeles Rams
- Super Bowl LV (2020) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Super Bowl LIV (2019) – Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl LIII (2018) – New England Patriots
- Super Bowl LII (2017) – Philadelphia Eagles
- Super Bowl LI (2016) – New England Patriots
- Super Bowl 50 (2015) – Denver Broncos
- Super Bowl XLIX (2014) – New England Patriots
- Super Bowl XLVIII (2013) – Seattle Seahawks
