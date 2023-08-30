NFL

Super Bowl LVIII Early Outright Odds: Kansas City Chiefs Favourites To Retain Vince Lombardy Trophy

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Super Bowl LVIII Odds
Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The 2023/24 NFL regular season is right around the corner with the action kicking off next week. Ahead of the first game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions on Friday 8 September, check out the Super Bowl LVIII outright odds.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • Kansas City Chiefs @ +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ +800
  • San Francisco 49ers @ +800
  • Buffalo Bills @ +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys @ +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens @ +1400
  • New York Jets @ +1600
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ + 2200
  • Miami Dolphins @ +2200
  • Detroit Lions @ +2500
  • Jacksonville Jaguars @ +2800

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Chiefs Favored To Win Back-To-Back Titles

No team has won Super Bowl titles in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. However, as many expected the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to do so with the best US offshore sportsbooks.

Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 produced an unlikely comeback as Harrison Butker converted the game-winning field goal. The Eagles were 24-14 up at half-time, but couldn’t keep control of the game and eventually lost in the final play of the night.

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history and it was a second success in four seasons. After coming up short last time, the Eagles are backed to go far again and are the second favorites in the betting behind the Chiefs. The Eagles have won the Lombardi Trophy just once, and that was back in 2018.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: Kansas City Chiefs @ +650 | Philadelphia Eagles @ +800 | San Francisco 49ers @ +800

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2022) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2021) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2020) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2019) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2018) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2017) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2016) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2015) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2014) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2013) – Seattle Seahawks

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl LVIII Odds
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl LVIII Early Outright Odds: Kansas City Chiefs Favourites To Retain Vince Lombardy Trophy

Author image Kyle Curran  •  18s
Germian Ifedi Falcons pic
NFL
The Bills signed Germain Ifedi to their 53-man roster as veteran depth for the offensive line
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

This season, the Buffalo Bills have Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown as their starting tackles. Backup Brandon Shell retired and their depth at tackle quickly was unfavorable. On Wednesday, reports…

rsz fos pm 22 1222 nfl google sunday ticket
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in ANY US State | Top 5 USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

You can bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season by joining up with the top 5 USA sports betting sites featured below that will allow you to bet throughout the…

SUPER BOWL
NFL
BetOnline NFL Bonus Gives You $1000 In Free Bets For 2023/24 Season
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
rsz 12346635540
NFL
Detroit Lions Schedule: 3 Key Games To Watch In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
nbcsports.brightspotcdn
NFL
New Orleans Saints Depth Chart: Veteran Jaylon Smith Released
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h
rsz von miller out for year bills super bowl hopes take massive hit
NFL
Buffalo Bills Depth Chart: Von Miller Will Miss First 4 Weeks Of 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 29 2023
Arrow to top