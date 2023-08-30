The 2023/24 NFL regular season is right around the corner with the action kicking off next week. Ahead of the first game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions on Friday 8 September, check out the Super Bowl LVIII outright odds.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Kansas City Chiefs @ +650

Philadelphia Eagles @ +800

San Francisco 49ers @ +800

Buffalo Bills @ +850

Cincinnati Bengals @ +1100

Dallas Cowboys @ +1200

Baltimore Ravens @ +1400

New York Jets @ +1600

Los Angeles Chargers @ + 2200

Miami Dolphins @ +2200

Detroit Lions @ +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars @ +2800

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Chiefs Favored To Win Back-To-Back Titles

No team has won Super Bowl titles in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. However, as many expected the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to do so with the best US offshore sportsbooks.

Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 produced an unlikely comeback as Harrison Butker converted the game-winning field goal. The Eagles were 24-14 up at half-time, but couldn’t keep control of the game and eventually lost in the final play of the night.

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history and it was a second success in four seasons. After coming up short last time, the Eagles are backed to go far again and are the second favorites in the betting behind the Chiefs. The Eagles have won the Lombardi Trophy just once, and that was back in 2018.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: Kansas City Chiefs @ +650 | Philadelphia Eagles @ +800 | San Francisco 49ers @ +800

Past Super Bowl Winners

Super Bowl LVII (2022) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI (2021) – Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LV (2020) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV (2019) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII (2018) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2017) – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LI (2016) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2015) – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX (2014) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII (2013) – Seattle Seahawks

Other Content You May Like