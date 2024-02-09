Las Vegas is famed for its landmarks and BetOnline are offering odds on which eye-catching structure will be shown first during broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII with the Sphere favorite.

Super Bowl LVIII Novelty Bets | Sphere favorite to be shown

BetOnline are offering odds on almost every market you could ever dream of ahead of this years Super Bowl, with the broadcast specials one of the more fun markets out there.

Currently at the top of the market to be shown first this Sunday is unsurprisingly the Las Vegas Sphere. The newest addition to the Las Vegas strip was opened just six months ago and the city will no doubt want to show off their $2.3 billion landmark.

The Sphere has been involved with the Super Bowl already in the build up to the Las Vegas match this weekend, with themed content and advertisements rolled around the outside all week.

After the Sphere the market gets a lot closer, with the ‘Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign +180 to be the first landmark on broadcast.

Without the new Sphere the Welcome To Las Vegas sign would be the logical option to kick proceedings off with, as the iconic sign pitched just outside the City is recognised by everyone.

Another iconic landmark in Vegas that is currently short in the Super Bowl LVIII novelty bets market is the Bellagio Fountains. Located outside the famous Bellagio hotel, the 460 feet high fountain would prove to be a remarkable opening spectacle.

Elsewhere in the odds to be shown first are some of the most popular Vegas destinations which include the Sphinx and the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas.

Those hoping for a glimpse into the Vegas nightlife when the broadcast kicks off on Sunday can get a price of +1200 for Showgirls to be shown first – although this option seems highly unlikely.

First Las Vegas landmark to be shown|BetOnline full list of odds

Las Vegas Sphere -150

Welcome to Fabulous LV Sign +180

Bellagio Fountains +350

Eiffel Tower at Paris LV +400

The Sphinx/ Luxor Pyramid +500

Mirage Volcano +600

Venetian Gondolas +1000

Showgirls +1200

Fremont Street Light Show +2000

Odds subject to change.