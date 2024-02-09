American Football

Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast Betting Specials: Which Las Vegas Landmark Will Be Shown First?

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
Las Vegas Sphere

Las Vegas is famed for its landmarks and BetOnline are offering odds on which eye-catching structure will be shown first during broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII with the Sphere favorite.

Take advantage of this and a comprehensive range of Super Bowl LVIII markets at BetOnline and receive a free bet worth up to $2000 by opening a new account below.

Super Bowl LVIII Novelty Bets | Sphere favorite to be shown

BetOnline are offering odds on almost every market you could ever dream of ahead of this years Super Bowl, with the broadcast specials one of the more fun markets out there.

Currently at the top of the market to be shown first this Sunday is unsurprisingly the Las Vegas Sphere. The newest addition to the Las Vegas strip was opened just six months ago and the city will no doubt want to show off their $2.3 billion landmark.

The Sphere has been involved with the Super Bowl already in the build up to the Las Vegas match this weekend, with themed content and advertisements rolled around the outside all week.

After the Sphere the market gets a lot closer, with the ‘Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign +180 to be the first landmark on broadcast.

Without the new Sphere the Welcome To Las Vegas sign would be the logical option to kick proceedings off with, as the iconic sign pitched just outside the City is recognised by everyone.

Another iconic landmark in Vegas that is currently short in the Super Bowl LVIII novelty bets market is the Bellagio Fountains. Located outside the famous Bellagio hotel, the 460 feet high fountain would prove to be a remarkable opening spectacle.

Elsewhere in the odds to be shown first are some of the most popular Vegas destinations which include the Sphinx and the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas.

Those hoping for a glimpse into the Vegas nightlife when the broadcast kicks off on Sunday can get a price of +1200 for Showgirls to be shown first – although this option seems highly unlikely.

First Las Vegas landmark to be shown|BetOnline full list of odds

  • Las Vegas Sphere -150
  • Welcome to Fabulous LV Sign +180
  • Bellagio Fountains +350
  • Eiffel Tower at Paris LV +400
  • The Sphinx/ Luxor Pyramid +500
  • Mirage Volcano +600
  • Venetian Gondolas +1000
  • Showgirls +1200
  • Fremont Street Light Show +2000

Odds subject to change.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Olly Taliku

