NFL

Super Bowl LVIII: Are Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Now BFF?

Author image
Ben Horlock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223

Are Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes now best friends forever? The pair have been spotted together a number of times during recent Kansas City Chiefs games.

The Chiefs booked their spot at Super Bowl LVIII after beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

Swift and Mahomes couldn’t contain their excitement at full-time, with a picture on social media emerging of the ladies cosying up to each other.

Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Friendship

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are often in attendance at NFL matches, providing support for their respective partners.

Swift is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who the tight end had been ‘quietly’ dating since September 2023.

The pop star has been spotted at the majority of the Chiefs games. Swift has since gone on to develop a strong friendship with the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In Baltimore for the AFC Championship Game, Swift and Mahomes celebrated the Chiefs brilliant victory in a VIP suite.

Questions have arisen regarding Swift’s attendance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month. However, the Cruel Summer singer will likely be there for her friend and partner.

Will the new BFF be celebrating at the Allegiant Stadium on February 11?

If you are looking to bet on Super Bowl LVIII then we have you covered, as you can find the latest spread, odds, lines and our picks for the 49ers vs Chiefs here.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
View All Posts By Ben Horlock
Author Image

Ben Horlock

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
View All Posts By Ben Horlock

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl LVIII: Are Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Now BFF?

Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 30 2024
Ben Johnson Lions pick
NFL
Is Lions’ OC Ben Johnson Washington’s #1 candidate to be their next head coach?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024

In the 2023 season, the Commanders finished 4-13. While they were one of the worst teams in the league, there’s optimism in Washington. The team has a new General Manager…

intro 1581349384
NFL
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds, Stats & Picks: Over/Under Set At 1:26.5
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 30 2024

The ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII and sportsbooks have already priced up one of America’s favorite betting traditions. The National Anthem…

T.J. Hockenson Vkings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: T.J. Hockenson had surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Twitter Vs San Francisco 49ers Twitter: Who Wins The Super Bowl LVIII Social Media Battle?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 30 2024
Bill Belichick Patriots pic 4
NFL
Atlanta reportedly did not want to hire Bill Belichick as front office members feared they would be fired
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
USATSI 22394978 168397130 lowres
NFL
Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top