Are Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes now best friends forever? The pair have been spotted together a number of times during recent Kansas City Chiefs games.

The Chiefs booked their spot at Super Bowl LVIII after beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

Swift and Mahomes couldn’t contain their excitement at full-time, with a picture on social media emerging of the ladies cosying up to each other.

Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Friendship

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are often in attendance at NFL matches, providing support for their respective partners.

Swift is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who the tight end had been ‘quietly’ dating since September 2023.

The pop star has been spotted at the majority of the Chiefs games. Swift has since gone on to develop a strong friendship with the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In Baltimore for the AFC Championship Game, Swift and Mahomes celebrated the Chiefs brilliant victory in a VIP suite.

Questions have arisen regarding Swift’s attendance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month. However, the Cruel Summer singer will likely be there for her friend and partner.

Will the new BFF be celebrating at the Allegiant Stadium on February 11?

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

