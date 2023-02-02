It is only befitting that the winners of the biggest game in football should receive a sizeable reward, and this year’s Super Bowl prize money stands at its highest total ever.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, and although etching your name into the history books, lifting the Lombardi Trophy and claiming bragging rights over the rest of the league all takes precedence, both the winners and losers will be receiving a sizeable reward for reaching this year’s final.

Super Bowl LVII Prize Money Breakdown

Last year’s winners the Los Angeles Rams were the beneficiaries of a $150,000 reward, handed out to each player for claiming the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Bengals roster each received $75,000 as runners-up.

However, this year’s Super Bowl prize money is set to be the most substantial yet – see below.

Super LVII Winners: $157,000

Super Bowl LVII Runners-Up: $82,000

It is also noteworthy to mention that each team has already claimed a substantial sum for their participation in the postseason, and although playoff shares are a well-established part of NFL, this year’s run to the Super Bowl has been the most lucrative yet.

Game 2022 Season Prize Money 2021 Season Prize Money Wild Card / First Round Bye $41,500 $37,500 Divisional $46,500 $42,500 Conference Championship $69,000 $65,000 Super Bowl Winner $157,000 $150,000

Kansas will be featuring in their third Super Bowl in four seasons having most recently fallen to the Buccaneers in 2021, but 2019 MVP Patrick Mahomes will be vying to repeat the heroics of four years ago.

Meanwhile, the Eagles travel to Arizona in the hope of claiming this year’s record prize pool, as well as a first Super Bowl in five years having famously edged the Patriots 44-33 in 2018.

Super Bowl LVII Info

🏈Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

⏱Kick-Off: 18:30 EST

🏟State Farm Stadium (Cardinals), Arizona

💵Moneyline: Eagles @ -123 | Chiefs @ +103

📈Points Spread: Over 51 @ -108 | Under 51 @ -112

