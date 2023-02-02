American Football

Super Bowl LVII Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Do The Winners and Losers Receive?

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
Super Bowl LVII Prize Money
Super Bowl LVII Prize Money

It is only befitting that the winners of the biggest game in football should receive a sizeable reward, and this year’s Super Bowl prize money stands at its highest total ever.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, and although etching your name into the history books, lifting the Lombardi Trophy and claiming bragging rights over the rest of the league all takes precedence, both the winners and losers will be receiving a sizeable reward for reaching this year’s final.

Super Bowl LVII Prize Money Breakdown

Last year’s winners the Los Angeles Rams were the beneficiaries of a $150,000 reward, handed out to each player for claiming the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Bengals roster each received $75,000 as runners-up.

However, this year’s Super Bowl prize money is set to be the most substantial yet – see below.

  • Super LVII Winners: $157,000
  • Super Bowl LVII Runners-Up: $82,000

It is also noteworthy to mention that each team has already claimed a substantial sum for their participation in the postseason, and although playoff shares are a well-established part of NFL, this year’s run to the Super Bowl has been the most lucrative yet.

Game 2022 Season Prize Money 2021 Season Prize Money
Wild Card / First Round Bye $41,500 $37,500
Divisional $46,500 $42,500
Conference Championship $69,000 $65,000
Super Bowl Winner $157,000 $150,000

Kansas will be featuring in their third Super Bowl in four seasons having most recently fallen to the Buccaneers in 2021, but 2019 MVP Patrick Mahomes will be vying to repeat the heroics of four years ago.

Meanwhile, the Eagles travel to Arizona in the hope of claiming this year’s record prize pool, as well as a first Super Bowl in five years having famously edged the Patriots 44-33 in 2018.

ALSO SEE: Mid-Field Super Bowl Tickets Being Sold For as Much as $40k

Super Bowl LVII Info 

🏈Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

⏱Kick-Off: 18:30 EST

🏟State Farm Stadium (Cardinals), Arizona

💵Moneyline: Eagles @ -123 | Chiefs @ +103

📈Points Spread: Over 51 @ -108 | Under 51 @ -112

 

Content You May Like

 

 

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl LVII Prize Money
American Football

LATEST Super Bowl LVII Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Do The Winners and Losers Receive?

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  33min
Kellen Moore
American Football
New Chargers OC Kellen Moore Excited to work with Justin Herbert: “He has done such a phenomenal job”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  52min

After splitting with the Cowboys at the end of this season, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has joined the Chargers and has said he is excited to coach the “phenomenal” Justin…

Tom Brady
American Football
Social Media Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement
Author image Olly Taliku  •  21h

After Tom Brady revealed that the was retiring from the NFL for a second time on Wednesday, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the Hall of Famer’s…

Trent Williams
American Football
Niners LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement following another “Grueling season”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  21h
Pro Bowl
American Football
Top 5 Pro Bowl Moments: Sean Taylor tackle tops the list
Author image Olly Taliku  •  22h
Colleges With the Most Starting Quarterbacks in Super Bowl
American Football
Colleges and Quarterbacks: College Programmes Who Have Produced the Most Starting QB’s in Super Bowl History
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 31 2023
Purdy
American Football
Extent of Brock Purdy’s Arm Injury Revealed as 49ers Quarterback Suffers Torn UCL
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 31 2023
Arrow to top