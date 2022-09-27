Countries
super bowl lvii futures odds after week three

Super Bowl LVII Futures Odds After Week Three

Philadelphia Eagles

Week Three of the NFL season is in the books, and what a week it was!! Miami and Philadelphia are the only unbeaten teams, Jacksonville is turning heads, and plenty of other story lines have impacted the odds for Super Bowl LVII. Let’s take a look at what some of these teams have done thus far and what they’re facing in Week Four!

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +450
Kansas City Chiefs +800
Philadelphia Eagles +850
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Green Bay Packers +950
Los Angeles Rams +1400
Baltimore Ravens +1600
Miami Dolphins +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +2000
San Francisco 49ers +2000
Denver Broncos +2200
Minnesota Vikings +2500
Cincinnati Bengals +2800
Dallas Cowboys +3300
Indianapolis Colts +3300
Cleveland Browns +5000
Arizona Cardinals +6600
Jacksonville Jaguars +6600
New Orleans Saints +6600
Tennessee Titans +6600
Las Vegas Raiders +8000
New England Patriots +8000
Detroit Lions +10000
New York Giants +10000
Pittsburgh Steelers +12500
Carolina Panthers +15000
Washington Commanders +15000
Chicago Bears +20000
New York Jets +25000
Atlanta Falcons +30000
Seattle Seahawks +40000
Houston Texans +50000

 

The Undefeated Club

We’re down to two undefeated teams, as the Dolphins and Eagles emerged from week three with unblemished records.

Miami improved to 3-0 with a home win over an injury-riddled Buffalo Bills side. The Fins are +1620 favorites to win the Super Bowl and while they have looked good, four of their 10 offensive TD’s came in the 4th quarter against Baltimore. They have a tough one Thursday night against Cincinnati and if they win again, that +1620 number will be long gone.

Philadelphia is sitting pretty after knocking off the Commanders in the nations capital. They are now +900 to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy and have the highest points differential in the NFC. The Eagles lead the NFL in total offensive yards and rank 5th in total defensive yards allowed, and host a surging Jacksonville side this weekend.

Surprise, Surprise

Chicago and Jacksonville have been two pleasant surprises, and both are 2-1 heading into week four.

Chicago is a massive +20000 to win it all and while they probably won’t win more than eight games, they have done better than expected. They head to Jersey to play the Giants this week, and if they pass that test, who knows what can happen?

Jacksonville began the season with a loss but has reeled off successive victories over the Colts and an impressive away victory over the Chargers leaves the Jags as +6000 Super Bowl favorites. They face the Eagles in Philadelphia this weekend and if they win, that +6000 will seem like a bargain.

The Favorites

Despite the loss to Miami, the Buffalo Bills are still the odds on Super Bowl  favorites. They are dealing with several injuries, but are +500 to win it all. They have a tough test this week on the road against the Ravens, but my money would be on Buffalo, and +500 might be the best price you’ll ever get.

Kansas City suffered its first loss of the season this weekend against the Colts, but writing them off as some have would be a big mistake. The Chiefs travel to Tampa Bay for a meeting with the Buccaneers (+1000) and that game will an impact on Super Bowl Futures board. 

After a slow start, the Green Bay Packers are catching fire and came up big Sunday afternoon against Tampa Bay.  Green Bay hasn’t done anything special, but they find a way to win and host a New England Patriots side that will be without QB Mac Jones for a number of weeks. 

There’s Always a Chance

The Los Angeles Rams are an interesting play at +1400. After getting smoked on opening night by the Bills, the Rams have reeled off successive victories over Atlanta and Arizona. They travel north to San Francisco for a tasty matchup with the 49ers and if they win their odds will rise.

The Cincinnati Bengals finally got on the wood with a huge win over the New York Jets. Maybe that win is the kick in the pants the Bengals need, but they have a tough one Thursday night at home against the undefeated Dolphins. Cincinnati is currently +3000 and might be a good play to consider. 

The Los Angeles Chargers are riding the struggle bus and +2200 would ordinarily be a steal, but with the health of Chargers QB Justin Herbert in question, that number might be too low. They travel to Houston this week and that might not be such an easy game as Houston has a -10 point differential this season.

