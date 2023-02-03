Super Bowl LVII is projected to take in a record number of wagers this year as bettors prepare to stake an estimated $1.1 billion on the Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City Chiefs.

Forecasts released by PlayUSA highlight the growing number of citizens in the US that have not only taken a keen interest in sports betting, but can also now legally wager thanks to new legislation.

Last year’s Super Bowl racked up a total combined figure of $947 million in legal wagers, but the upcoming title decider on February 12th is firmly expected to blow that record out of the water with an estimated $1.1 billion. This would not only be the highest betting figure ever for a Super Bowl, but it would likely be the most ever wagered on a single US sporting event.

States where sports betting is most prevalent will account for an estimate 56.5% of all wagers, or $621.9 million of the total figure – these are likely to be Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and newly-legalised Ohio, who despite only passing legislation through last month, could make up over $80 million worth of Super Bowl bets.

Elsewhere, the past year has seen Maryland transition from solely on-site wagering to online, while Kansas and Massachusetts joined Ohio in legalising gambling, meaning 33 states are now able to access approved sportsbooks.

What About Bettors From the Super Bowl Competitors?

Although slightly misleading, Kansas City Chiefs actually play in Missouri, where sports betting remains illegal. However, this will be the first year in which legal sportsbooks are operational in Kanas, so fans will more than likely hop across state lines to place their bets.

Total wagers from the Chiefs’ homestead are estimated to top $17.6 million, but Philly fans in Pennsylvania, where sports betting has been alive and well for six years, are projected to be among the top six highest-wagering states with $65 million in bets.

