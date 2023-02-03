Companies looking to secure their place among the most prestigious advertising opportunity of the year will have to pay as much as $7 million for a 30-second slot at this season’s Super Bowl.

FOX, who will broadcast Super Bowl LVII after NBC’s three-year cycle came to an end in 2022, are selling 30-second windows to advertisers for as much as $7 million.

Of course, some commercials will be shorter, but FOX are reportedly charging $233,000 per-second of air time.

Commercials during the Super Bowl have become a cultural phenomenon in their own right, with global brand such as Coca-Cola, Budweiser and Doritos frequently appearing on an annual basis, while lesser-known companies pay over the odds for a prime-time position, among what is historically one of the nation’s most viewed broadcasts.

FOX last covered the game three years ago, where the broadcaster reported a record income from advertising money after generating $600 million. For context, last year’s show provided by NBC saw 68 different adverts throughout the game, with around 45 minutes total running time.

From a "Breaking Bad" reunion to a mysterious laundry sniffer, preview some of the 2023 Super Bowl ads pic.twitter.com/d6hqclL12s — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2023

With well over 100 million viewers reported in each of the past 10 years, it should come as no surprise to see record-breaking prices for advertising slots, particularly with both Conference Championship games drawing in a record viewership this year.

NFL broadcasters will be forking out nearly $100 billion over the next decade in order to show America’s most popular sport on their network, so the ever-increasing value of commercials is an effective way of recouping some of that investment.

Super Bowl 30-Second Commercial Costs by Year

2023: $7 million

$7 million 2022: $6.5 million

$6.5 million 2021: $5.6 million

$5.6 million 2020: $5.6 million

$5.6 million 2019: $5.2 million

Super Bowl I, way back in 1967, remains the only edition to be simulcast and the average price of a 30-second advert stood at around $32,000. By the turn of the century at Super Bowl 34, this figure had increased by over 90% with slots being auctioned off for as much as $2.2 million.

So far, some of this year’s most anticipated commercials see Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their ‘Breaking Bad’ characters once again for PopCorners, Sylvester Stallone climbing a ‘mountain of entertainment’ for Paramount+, and rock God Ozzy Osbourne swapping the stage for an office in Workday’s ad.