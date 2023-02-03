American Football

Super Bowl LVII: 30-Second Commercial Slots Will Cost as Much as $7 Million

Charlie Rhodes
Companies looking to secure their place among the most prestigious advertising opportunity of the year will have to pay as much as $7 million for a 30-second slot at this season’s Super Bowl.

FOX, who will broadcast Super Bowl LVII after NBC’s three-year cycle came to an end in 2022, are selling 30-second windows to advertisers for as much as $7 million.

Of course, some commercials will be shorter, but FOX are reportedly charging $233,000 per-second of air time.

Commercials during the Super Bowl have become a cultural phenomenon in their own right, with global brand such as Coca-Cola, Budweiser and Doritos frequently appearing on an annual basis, while lesser-known companies pay over the odds for a prime-time position, among what is historically one of the nation’s most viewed broadcasts.

FOX last covered the game three years ago, where the broadcaster reported a record income from advertising money after generating $600 million. For context, last year’s show provided by NBC saw 68 different adverts throughout the game, with around 45 minutes total running time.

With well over 100 million viewers reported in each of the past 10 years, it should come as no surprise to see record-breaking prices for advertising slots, particularly with both Conference Championship games drawing in a record viewership this year.

NFL broadcasters will be forking out nearly $100 billion over the next decade in order to show America’s most popular sport on their network, so the ever-increasing value of commercials is an effective way of recouping some of that investment.

Super Bowl 30-Second Commercial Costs by Year

  • 2023: $7 million
  • 2022: $6.5 million
  • 2021: $5.6 million
  • 2020: $5.6 million
  • 2019: $5.2 million

Super Bowl I, way back in 1967, remains the only edition to be simulcast and the average price of a 30-second advert stood at around $32,000. By the turn of the century at Super Bowl 34, this figure had increased by over 90% with slots being auctioned off for as much as $2.2 million.

So far, some of this year’s most anticipated commercials see Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their ‘Breaking Bad’ characters once again for PopCorners, Sylvester Stallone climbing a ‘mountain of entertainment’ for Paramount+, and rock God Ozzy Osbourne swapping the stage for an office in Workday’s ad.

 

