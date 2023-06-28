NFL

Super Bowl Loss Was A Factor In Jason Kelce Returning To Eagles

Anthony R. Cardenas
There was an intriguing, added story line for the 2023 Super Bowl played back in February. Travis and Jason Kelce became the first set of brothers to ever play against each other in the big game as the Philadelphia Eagles squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce Returning To Avenge Super Bowl Loss

Younger brother Travis and his team wound up victorious as the Chiefs took home the hardware, leaving Jason with the bitter taste of defeat.

Much of Jason’s future was riding on the outcome of the Super Bowl. The 35-year-old was in the final year of his contract, and was mulling over a decision of whether or not to retire. He was finishing up the 12th year of a wildly successful career, one in which the center qualified for 6 Pro Bowl and 5 First-Team All Pro selections.

Winning a Super Bowl against his little brother as his final salute would have been the perfect way to go out. But the Eagles came up short against Patrick Mahomes and company, and the high-scoring affair ended with a final tally of 38-35. Travis Kelce had 6 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Eagles Will Be One Of The Super Bowl Favorites

The Chiefs went celebrating into the night, and Jason Kelce was left to contemplate. But it didn’t take long for him to make his decision, as he was re-signed by the Eagles when free agency opened in March. He’ll be returning on a one-year deal, and he’ll get another shot at a second ring as Philadelphia is one of the favorites for the 2024 Super Bowl.

As Jason himself said earlier this week, the loss in February weighed heavily on his decision:

“Having lost one now, I think for sure — you can try and not let that be a factor, but man, the hunger and the desire to get back there and finish it, even though it’s going to be a completely new season, new set of guys and not the same team, you can’t help but that be a factor”

The Eagles will enter the 2023 NFL season as the team with the second-shortest odds of winning the Super Bowl. They currently carry a designation of +800, behind only the Chiefs who sit at +650. When looking at the odds for “exact matchup”, Philadelphia is a part of the two most likely outcomes (Eagles vs Chiefs, Eagles vs. Bengals).

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
