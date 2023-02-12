Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 is underway and you can find all the latest and live odds for the game’s next touchdown here.
Super Bowl 57 is underway and you can find all the latest and live odds for the game's next touchdown here.
Super Bowl Live Next Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +600
- Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +700
- Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +750
- AJ Brown (PHI Eagles) +800
- Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +1000
- Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +1100
- DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +1200
- Dallas Goedert (PHI Eagles) +1200
- Kadarius Toney (KC Chiefs) +1600
- Kenneth Gainwell (PHI Eagles) +1600
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC Chiefs) +1800
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC Chiefs) +1800
- Boston Scott (PHI Eagles) +2200
- Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +2800
- Quez Watkins (PHI Eagles) +3300
- Jody Fortson (KC Chiefs) +3300
- Justin Watson (KC Chiefs) +3300
- Skyy Moore (KC Chiefs) +4000
- Zach Pascal (PHI Eagles) +4000
- Noah Gray (KC Chiefs) +4000
- Ronald Jones II (KC Chiefs) +4000
- Jack Stoll (PHI Eagles) +6600
- Marcus Kemp (KC Chiefs) +6600
- Any other touchdown scorer +700
- No touchdown scorer +10000
Who Will Score The Next Touchdown?
Super Bowl betting sites have Travis Kelce as the favorite to score the next touchdown in Eagles vs Chiefs.
The tight end is also up there as a leading candidate to win Super Bowl MVP but trails quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
Check out all the best stats and trends for touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Chiefs to get a better look at how the game could play out.
You can bet in-play on the Super Bowl with the best live betting sites which includes our pick of the sportsbooks – BetOnline.
BetOnline offer a range of different markets alongside next touchdown scorer, with the moneyline and spread available to bet on whilst the game is being played.
