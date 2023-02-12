NFL

Super Bowl Live Next Touchdown Scorer Odds

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
09nfl mahomes 2 lgzb threeByTwoMediumAt2X v2
09nfl mahomes 2 lgzb threeByTwoMediumAt2X v2

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 is underway and you can find all the latest and live odds for the game’s next touchdown here.

Our pick of the best live Super Bowl betting sites is BetOnline, who are offering live and in-play odds on the next touchdown scorer between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl Live Next Touchdown Scorer Odds

  • Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +600
  • Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +700
  • Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +750
  • AJ Brown (PHI Eagles) +800
  • Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +1000
  • Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +1100
  • DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +1200
  • Dallas Goedert (PHI Eagles) +1200
  • Kadarius Toney (KC Chiefs) +1600
  • Kenneth Gainwell (PHI Eagles) +1600
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC Chiefs) +1800
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC Chiefs) +1800
  • Boston Scott (PHI Eagles) +2200
  • Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +2800
  • Quez Watkins (PHI Eagles) +3300
  • Jody Fortson (KC Chiefs) +3300
  • Justin Watson (KC Chiefs) +3300
  • Skyy Moore (KC Chiefs) +4000
  • Zach Pascal (PHI Eagles) +4000
  • Noah Gray (KC Chiefs) +4000
  • Ronald Jones II (KC Chiefs) +4000
  • Jack Stoll (PHI Eagles) +6600
  • Marcus Kemp (KC Chiefs) +6600
  • Any other touchdown scorer +700
  • No touchdown scorer +10000

Who Will Score The Next Touchdown?

Super Bowl betting sites have Travis Kelce as the favorite to score the next touchdown in Eagles vs Chiefs.

The tight end is also up there as a leading candidate to win Super Bowl MVP but trails quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Check out all the best stats and trends for touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Chiefs to get a better look at how the game could play out.

You can bet in-play on the Super Bowl with the best live betting sites which includes our pick of the sportsbooks – BetOnline.

BetOnline offer a range of different markets alongside next touchdown scorer, with the moneyline and spread available to bet on whilst the game is being played.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top