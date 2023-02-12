Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 is underway and you can find all the latest and live odds for the game’s next touchdown here.

Our pick of the best live Super Bowl betting sites is BetOnline, who are offering live and in-play odds on the next touchdown scorer between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl Live Next Touchdown Scorer Odds

Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +600

Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +700

Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +750

AJ Brown (PHI Eagles) +800

Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +1000

Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +1100

DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +1200

Dallas Goedert (PHI Eagles) +1200

Kadarius Toney (KC Chiefs) +1600

Kenneth Gainwell (PHI Eagles) +1600

JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC Chiefs) +1800

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC Chiefs) +1800

Boston Scott (PHI Eagles) +2200

Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +2800

Quez Watkins (PHI Eagles) +3300

Jody Fortson (KC Chiefs) +3300

Justin Watson (KC Chiefs) +3300

Skyy Moore (KC Chiefs) +4000

Zach Pascal (PHI Eagles) +4000

Noah Gray (KC Chiefs) +4000

Ronald Jones II (KC Chiefs) +4000

Jack Stoll (PHI Eagles) +6600

Marcus Kemp (KC Chiefs) +6600

Any other touchdown scorer +700

No touchdown scorer +10000

Who Will Score The Next Touchdown?

Super Bowl betting sites have Travis Kelce as the favorite to score the next touchdown in Eagles vs Chiefs.

The tight end is also up there as a leading candidate to win Super Bowl MVP but trails quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Check out all the best stats and trends for touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Chiefs to get a better look at how the game could play out.

You can bet in-play on the Super Bowl with the best live betting sites which includes our pick of the sportsbooks – BetOnline.

BetOnline offer a range of different markets alongside next touchdown scorer, with the moneyline and spread available to bet on whilst the game is being played.

