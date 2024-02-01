Betting

Super Bowl Halftime Odds: Which Song Will Usher Perform First?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz concert banner 1409ownev 799x484 usher
rsz concert banner 1409ownev 799x484 usher

Super Bowl 2024 will be played on February 11th, and will feature a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever, and there is plenty of hype surrounding the festivities before, during, and after the big game in Sin City.

Usher Will Be Performing The Super Bowl Halftime Show

When it comes to the musical acts surrounding the contest, some of the more recognizable names from multiple generations of music will be performing. Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem and Post Malone will sing “America The Beautiful” in the pre-game, but the main attraction will of course be the halftime show.

Grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist Usher will be performing the halftime show in front of the Vegas crowd, which will be a production put on by Apple Music.

Odds On Usher’s Performance At BetOnline

What can we expect from the performance? Here are betting lines available at BetOnline that allow you to wager on some of the specifics regarding Usher’s time on stage during Super Bowl halftime:

First Song Of Usher’s Performance

  • Yeah! +200
  • My Way +200
  • DJ Got Us Falling In Love +400
  • Love In The Club +500
  • OMG +700
  • Burn +1000
Bet on Yeah! As Usher’s First Song (+200) at BetOnline

First Words Used In Usher’s Performance

  • Yo +250
  • Vegas/Las Vegas +300
  • What’s Up +350
  • Hello +500
  • Yeah +500

To Appear On Stage With Usher

  • Ludacris +200
  • Lil John +300
  • will.i.am +400
  • Nicki Minaj +500
  • P Diddy/Sean Combs +500
  • Taylor Swift +500

It is worth noting that two of the last three Super Bowl halftime performers did not bring out any accompanying acts. Last year, Rhianna went solo throughout her entire set, and The Weeknd did the same thing two years prior. But since 2010, just 4 of the 14 acts chose not to bring out any other artists.

Bet on Nicki Minaj To Appear On Stage (+500) at BetOnline

Will Usher Expose A Nipple On Stage

  • No -150
  • Yes +110

A wager that is an obvious nod to the incident with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl halftime back in 2004, this bet is essentially asking if Usher will be appearing shirtless. Unless he somehow exposes just one of his nipples.

What Will Happen First?

  • Usher Video Montage +200
  • Pyrotechnics +250
  • Laser Show +250
  • Dancers +250
  • Usher +400
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz concert banner 1409ownev 799x484 usher
Betting

LATEST Super Bowl Halftime Odds: Which Song Will Usher Perform First?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 01 2024
Taylor Swift Prop Bets
Betting
BetOnline Still Taking Taylor Swift Prop Bets at the Super Bowl as Other Sportsbooks Steer Clear
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 01 2024

Sportsbooks in the US have announced they will not be taking Taylor Swift prop bets at Super Bowl LVIII. However, offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline still have odds on all…

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In The USA – USA Sports Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 01 2024

This guide will show you how you can bet on the Super Bowl in any US state with our selected NFL sports betting sites. All the sites featured in this…

Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown odds
Betting
Bovada Have Leading Odds For a Brandon Aiyuk Touchdown Against the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 31 2024
0dad6c03088466c8b90f5c53214ffddd
Betting
NBA Odds: Joel Embiid Is No Longer The Favorite To Win The MVP Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn14
Betting
NFL Odds: Will Any Super Bowl Records Be Broken This Year?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
Super Bowl MVP
Betting
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In USA – Best US Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top