Super Bowl Halftime Odds: Which Song Will Usher Perform First?

Super Bowl 2024 will be played on February 11th, and will feature a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever, and there is plenty of hype surrounding the festivities before, during, and after the big game in Sin City.

Usher Will Be Performing The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the NFL announced. pic.twitter.com/uzJPH8siyK — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2023

When it comes to the musical acts surrounding the contest, some of the more recognizable names from multiple generations of music will be performing. Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem and Post Malone will sing “America The Beautiful” in the pre-game, but the main attraction will of course be the halftime show.

Grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist Usher will be performing the halftime show in front of the Vegas crowd, which will be a production put on by Apple Music.

Odds On Usher’s Performance At BetOnline

What can we expect from the performance? Here are betting lines available at BetOnline that allow you to wager on some of the specifics regarding Usher’s time on stage during Super Bowl halftime:

First Song Of Usher’s Performance

Yeah! +200

My Way +200

DJ Got Us Falling In Love +400

Love In The Club +500

OMG +700

Burn +1000

First Words Used In Usher’s Performance

Yo +250

Vegas/Las Vegas +300

What’s Up +350

Hello +500

Yeah +500

To Appear On Stage With Usher

Ludacris +200

Lil John +300

will.i.am +400

Nicki Minaj +500

P Diddy/Sean Combs +500

Taylor Swift +500

It is worth noting that two of the last three Super Bowl halftime performers did not bring out any accompanying acts. Last year, Rhianna went solo throughout her entire set, and The Weeknd did the same thing two years prior. But since 2010, just 4 of the 14 acts chose not to bring out any other artists.

Will Usher Expose A Nipple On Stage

No -150

Yes +110

A wager that is an obvious nod to the incident with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl halftime back in 2004, this bet is essentially asking if Usher will be appearing shirtless. Unless he somehow exposes just one of his nipples.

What Will Happen First?

Usher Video Montage +200

Pyrotechnics +250

Laser Show +250

Dancers +250

Usher +400