Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Stats & Trends For Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at the first touchdown scorer stats and trends ahead of next week’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl week is finally here ahead of the huge showdown in Glendale, Arizona at the University of Phoenix Stadium which will see either Jalen Hurts pick up a maiden title, or Patrick Mahomes adding a second Lombardi to his trophy cabinet.

Historically, the team to score first boasts the best chances of being on the winning side at the end of the night. Across all 56 Super Bowls, the team that opened the scoring went on to win 37 times – a 66% win rate.

According to NFL betting sites, the Chiefs and Eagles are both +210 to score a touchdown on the first drive. At -210, a touchdown is the most likely first drive outcome followed by a field goal at +155.

Teams who have scored a touchdown to take the first lead of the night have gone on to win 69.2% of the time (18/26) whilst teams who scored a field goal first won 59% of the time (16/27).

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Stats

Kansas City Chiefs:

Travis Kelce – 8 first TDs

Jerick McKinnon – 5 first TDs

Kadarius Toney – 2 first TDs

Mecole Hardman – 2 first TDs

Isiah Pacheco – 1 first TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster – 1 first TD

Philadelphia Eagles:

Jalen Hurts – 6 first TDs

Miles Sanders – 4 first TDs

AJ Brown – 2 first TDs

Dallas Goedert – 2 first TDs

DeVonta Smith – 1 first TD

Kenneth Gainwell – 1 first TD

Boston Scott – 1 first TD

Quez Watkins – 1 first TD

Defense/Special Teams – 1 first TD

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Trends

Here are the first scoring play results in the Super Bowl since the 50th edition in 2016:

2022 (Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals): Rams passing TD, 6:22 1st quarter

2021 (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Chiefs FG, 5:10 1st quarter

2020 (San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 49ers FG, 7:57 1st quarter

2019 (New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams): Patriots FG, 10:29 2nd quarter

2018 (Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots): Eagles FG, 7:55 1st quarter

2017 (New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons): Falcons rushing TD, 10:29 2nd quarter

2016 (Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos): Broncos FG, 10:43 1st quarter

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +650

Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +650

Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +750

A.J. Brown (PHI Eagles) +850

Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +1000

Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +1000

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC Chiefs) +1000

DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +1100

Juju Smith Schuster (KC Chiefs) +1600

Boston Scott (PHI Eagles) +2200

Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +2800

