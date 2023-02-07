NFL

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Stats & Trends For Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Lyons
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eages Super Bowl 2023 1
Take a look at the first touchdown scorer stats and trends ahead of next week’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl week is finally here ahead of the huge showdown in Glendale, Arizona at the University of Phoenix Stadium which will see either Jalen Hurts pick up a maiden title, or Patrick Mahomes adding a second Lombardi to his trophy cabinet.

Historically, the team to score first boasts the best chances of being on the winning side at the end of the night. Across all 56 Super Bowls, the team that opened the scoring went on to win 37 times – a 66% win rate.

According to NFL betting sites, the Chiefs and Eagles are both +210 to score a touchdown on the first drive. At -210, a touchdown is the most likely first drive outcome followed by a field goal at +155.

Teams who have scored a touchdown to take the first lead of the night have gone on to win 69.2% of the time (18/26) whilst teams who scored a field goal first won 59% of the time (16/27).

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Stats

Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Travis Kelce – 8 first TDs
  • Jerick McKinnon – 5 first TDs
  • Kadarius Toney – 2 first TDs
  • Mecole Hardman – 2 first TDs
  • Isiah Pacheco – 1 first TD
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster – 1 first TD

Philadelphia Eagles:

  • Jalen Hurts – 6 first TDs
  • Miles Sanders – 4 first TDs
  • AJ Brown – 2 first TDs
  • Dallas Goedert – 2 first TDs
  • DeVonta Smith – 1 first TD
  • Kenneth Gainwell – 1 first TD
  • Boston Scott – 1 first TD
  • Quez Watkins – 1 first TD
  • Defense/Special Teams – 1 first TD

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Trends

Here are the first scoring play results in the Super Bowl since the 50th edition in 2016:

  • 2022 (Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals): Rams passing TD, 6:22 1st quarter
  • 2021 (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Chiefs FG, 5:10 1st quarter
  • 2020 (San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 49ers FG, 7:57 1st quarter
  • 2019 (New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams): Patriots FG, 10:29 2nd quarter
  • 2018 (Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots): Eagles FG, 7:55 1st quarter
  • 2017 (New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons): Falcons rushing TD, 10:29 2nd quarter
  • 2016 (Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos): Broncos FG, 10:43 1st quarter

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

  • Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +650
  • Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +650
  • Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +750
  • A.J. Brown (PHI Eagles) +850
  • Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +1000
  • Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +1000
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC Chiefs) +1000
  • DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +1100
  • Juju Smith Schuster (KC Chiefs) +1600
  • Boston Scott (PHI Eagles) +2200
  • Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +2800

