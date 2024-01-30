Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds: Heads/Tails Betting With BetOnline

Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner and we are making the most of BetOnline’s vast early betting markets ahead of the clash in Las Vegas this February. Read on for our picks for this years coin toss, as well as some interesting stats from the past few years coin flips.

Coin Toss Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

As usual with the Super Bowl there are a vast selection of markets available based on not only the game, but things that a happen around the match in Las Vegas as well such as the national anthem or coin toss.

One of the most popular markets to bet on every year is the coin toss, as fans have a 50/50 chance of selecting correct with either heads or tails before the match.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

You can bet on which side of the coin will win in the 2023 Super Bowl coin toss between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The coin toss is a prop bet, which are great for betting on our sportsbooks as the likes of BetOnline will have better odds than any other betting site.

Although there is a 50/50 chance with which side the coin will land on, tails has historically won this bet. Here are the prices from BetOnline for which side of the coin will triumph at Super Bowl LVIII.

Heads @ -101

Tails @ -101

Super Bowl Coin Toss Historical Stats

Here are some interesting stats to take note of before betting on the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Tails has historically won this bet the most

There have been 57 coin tosses in Super Bowl history – Tails has won 52% of the time

Tails has won the Super Bowl coin toss 30 times (52%)

Heads has won the Super Bowl coin toss 27 times (48%)

Heads longest streak is five tosses

Tails longest streak is four tosses (on three separate occasions)

The Chiefs won the coin toss last year before winning the Super Bowl

49ers won the coin toss in 2019 Super Bowl and lost to the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss in 2021 Super Bowl and lost

Complete List Of Super Bowl Coin Toss Winners Below is a list of the complete Super Bowl Coin Toss winners. This list includes which Super Bowl it was, what teams participated, whether heads or tails won the toss, which team won the toss and which team went on to be crowned Super Bowl Champions. Super Bowl – Teams – Heads or Tails – Coin Toss Winners – Super Bowl Champions

LVII – Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles – Tails – Kansas City – Chiefs

LVI – Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals – Heads – Cincinnati – LA Rams

LV – Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Heads – Kansas City – Tampa Bay

LIV – Kansas City vs San Francisco – Tails – San Francisco – Kansas City

LIII – New England vs LA Rams – Heads – LA Rams – New England

LII – New England vs Philadelphia – Heads – New England – Philadelphia

LI – Atlanta vs New England – Tails – Atlanta – New England

L – Carolina vs Denver – Tails – Carolina – Carolina

XLIX – Seattle vs New England – Tails – Seattle – New England

XLVIII – Seattle vs Denver – Tails – Seattle – Seattle

XLVII – Baltimore vs San Francisco – Heads – Baltimore – Baltimore

XLVI – New England vs NY Giants – Heads – New England – NY Giants

XLV – Green Bay vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Green Bay – Green Bay

XLIV – New Orleans vs Indianapolis – Heads – New Orleans – New Orleans

XLIII – Arizona vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Arizona – Pittsburgh

XLII – NY Giants vs New England – Tails – NY Giants – NY Giants

XLI – Chicago vs Indianapolis – Heads – Chicago – Indianapolis

XL – Seattle vs Pittsburgh – Tails – Seattle – Pittsburgh

XXXIX – Philadelphia vs New England – Tails – Philadelphia – New England

XXXVIII – Carolina vs New England – Tails – Carolina – New England

XXXVII – Tampa Bay vs Oakland – Tails – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay

XXXVI – St Louis vs New England – Heads – St Louis – New England

XXXV – NY Giants vs Baltimore – Tails – NY Giants – Baltimore

XXXIV – St Louis vs Tennessee – Tails – St Louis – St Louis

XXXIII – Atlanta vs Denver – Tails – Atlanta – Denver

XXXII – Green Bay vs Denver – Tails – Green Bay – Denver

XXXI – New England vs Green Bay – Heads – New England – Green Bay

XXX – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Tails – Dallas – Dallas

XXIX – San Francisco vs San Diego – Heads – San Francisco – San Francisco

XXVIII – Dallas vs Buffalo – Tails – Dallas – Dallas

XXVII – Buffalo vs Dallas – Heads – Buffalo – Dallas

XXVI – Washington v Buffalo – Heads – Washington – Washington

XXV – Buffalo vs NY Giants – Heads – Buffalo – NY Giants

XXIV – Denver vs San Francisco – Heads – Denver – San Francisco

XXIII – San Francisco vs Cincinnati – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco

XXII – Washington vs Denver – Heads – Washington – Washington

XXI – Denver vs NY Giants – Tails – Denver – NY Giants

XX – Chicago vs New England – Tails – Chicago – Chicago

XIX – San Francisco vs Miami – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco

XVIII – La Raiders vs Washington – Heads – LA Raiders – LA Raiders

XVII – Miami vs Washington – Tails – Miami – Washington

XVI – San Francisco vs Cincinnati – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco

XV – Philadelphia vs Oakland – Tails – Philadelphia – Oakland

XIV – LA Rams vs Pittsburgh – Heads – LA Rams – Pittsburgh

XIII – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Dallas – Pittsburgh

XII – Dallas vs Denver – Heads – Dallas – Dallas

XI – Oakland vs Minnesota – Tails – Oakland – Oakland

X – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Dallas – Pittsburgh

IX – Pittsburgh vs Minnesota – Tails – Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh

VIII – Miami vs Minnesota – Heads – Miami -Miami

VII – Miami vs Washington – Heads – Miami – Miami

VI – Miami vs Dallas – Heads – Miami – Dallas

V – Dallas vs Baltimore – Tails – Dallas – Baltimore

IV – Minnesota vs Kansas City – Tails – Minnesota – Kansas City

III – NY Jets vs Baltimore – Heads – NY Jets – NY Jets

II – Green Bay vs Oakland – Tails – Oakland – Green Bay

I – Green Bay vs Kansas City – Heads – Green Bay – Green Bay

