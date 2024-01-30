Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds: Heads/Tails Betting With BetOnline

Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner and we are making the most of BetOnline’s vast early betting markets ahead of the clash in Las Vegas this February. Read on for our picks for this years coin toss, as well as some interesting stats from the past few years coin flips.
How To Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss With BetOnline
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your Super Bowl coin toss bets
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
Coin Toss Odds For Super Bowl LVIII
As usual with the Super Bowl there are a vast selection of markets available based on not only the game, but things that a happen around the match in Las Vegas as well such as the national anthem or coin toss.
One of the most popular markets to bet on every year is the coin toss, as fans have a 50/50 chance of selecting correct with either heads or tails before the match.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds
You can bet on which side of the coin will win in the 2023 Super Bowl coin toss between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The coin toss is a prop bet, which are great for betting on our sportsbooks as the likes of BetOnline will have better odds than any other betting site.
Although there is a 50/50 chance with which side the coin will land on, tails has historically won this bet. Here are the prices from BetOnline for which side of the coin will triumph at Super Bowl LVIII.
- Heads @ -101
- Tails @ -101
Super Bowl Coin Toss Historical Stats
Here are some interesting stats to take note of before betting on the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
- Tails has historically won this bet the most
- There have been 57 coin tosses in Super Bowl history – Tails has won 52% of the time
- Tails has won the Super Bowl coin toss 30 times (52%)
- Heads has won the Super Bowl coin toss 27 times (48%)
- Heads longest streak is five tosses
- Tails longest streak is four tosses (on three separate occasions)
- The Chiefs won the coin toss last year before winning the Super Bowl
- 49ers won the coin toss in 2019 Super Bowl and lost to the Chiefs
- Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss in 2021 Super Bowl and lost
Complete List Of Super Bowl Coin Toss Winners
Below is a list of the complete Super Bowl Coin Toss winners. This list includes which Super Bowl it was, what teams participated, whether heads or tails won the toss, which team won the toss and which team went on to be crowned Super Bowl Champions.
- Super Bowl – Teams – Heads or Tails – Coin Toss Winners – Super Bowl Champions
- LVII – Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles – Tails – Kansas City – Chiefs
- LVI – Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals – Heads – Cincinnati – LA Rams
- LV – Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Heads – Kansas City – Tampa Bay
- LIV – Kansas City vs San Francisco – Tails – San Francisco – Kansas City
- LIII – New England vs LA Rams – Heads – LA Rams – New England
- LII – New England vs Philadelphia – Heads – New England – Philadelphia
- LI – Atlanta vs New England – Tails – Atlanta – New England
- L – Carolina vs Denver – Tails – Carolina – Carolina
- XLIX – Seattle vs New England – Tails – Seattle – New England
- XLVIII – Seattle vs Denver – Tails – Seattle – Seattle
- XLVII – Baltimore vs San Francisco – Heads – Baltimore – Baltimore
- XLVI – New England vs NY Giants – Heads – New England – NY Giants
- XLV – Green Bay vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Green Bay – Green Bay
- XLIV – New Orleans vs Indianapolis – Heads – New Orleans – New Orleans
- XLIII – Arizona vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Arizona – Pittsburgh
- XLII – NY Giants vs New England – Tails – NY Giants – NY Giants
- XLI – Chicago vs Indianapolis – Heads – Chicago – Indianapolis
- XL – Seattle vs Pittsburgh – Tails – Seattle – Pittsburgh
- XXXIX – Philadelphia vs New England – Tails – Philadelphia – New England
- XXXVIII – Carolina vs New England – Tails – Carolina – New England
- XXXVII – Tampa Bay vs Oakland – Tails – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay
- XXXVI – St Louis vs New England – Heads – St Louis – New England
- XXXV – NY Giants vs Baltimore – Tails – NY Giants – Baltimore
- XXXIV – St Louis vs Tennessee – Tails – St Louis – St Louis
- XXXIII – Atlanta vs Denver – Tails – Atlanta – Denver
- XXXII – Green Bay vs Denver – Tails – Green Bay – Denver
- XXXI – New England vs Green Bay – Heads – New England – Green Bay
- XXX – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Tails – Dallas – Dallas
- XXIX – San Francisco vs San Diego – Heads – San Francisco – San Francisco
- XXVIII – Dallas vs Buffalo – Tails – Dallas – Dallas
- XXVII – Buffalo vs Dallas – Heads – Buffalo – Dallas
- XXVI – Washington v Buffalo – Heads – Washington – Washington
- XXV – Buffalo vs NY Giants – Heads – Buffalo – NY Giants
- XXIV – Denver vs San Francisco – Heads – Denver – San Francisco
- XXIII – San Francisco vs Cincinnati – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco
- XXII – Washington vs Denver – Heads – Washington – Washington
- XXI – Denver vs NY Giants – Tails – Denver – NY Giants
- XX – Chicago vs New England – Tails – Chicago – Chicago
- XIX – San Francisco vs Miami – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco
- XVIII – La Raiders vs Washington – Heads – LA Raiders – LA Raiders
- XVII – Miami vs Washington – Tails – Miami – Washington
- XVI – San Francisco vs Cincinnati – Tails – San Francisco – San Francisco
- XV – Philadelphia vs Oakland – Tails – Philadelphia – Oakland
- XIV – LA Rams vs Pittsburgh – Heads – LA Rams – Pittsburgh
- XIII – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Dallas – Pittsburgh
- XII – Dallas vs Denver – Heads – Dallas – Dallas
- XI – Oakland vs Minnesota – Tails – Oakland – Oakland
- X – Dallas vs Pittsburgh – Heads – Dallas – Pittsburgh
- IX – Pittsburgh vs Minnesota – Tails – Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh
- VIII – Miami vs Minnesota – Heads – Miami -Miami
- VII – Miami vs Washington – Heads – Miami – Miami
- VI – Miami vs Dallas – Heads – Miami – Dallas
- V – Dallas vs Baltimore – Tails – Dallas – Baltimore
- IV – Minnesota vs Kansas City – Tails – Minnesota – Kansas City
- III – NY Jets vs Baltimore – Heads – NY Jets – NY Jets
- II – Green Bay vs Oakland – Tails – Oakland – Green Bay
- I – Green Bay vs Kansas City – Heads – Green Bay – Green Bay
Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:
- 🏈 Teams: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
- 📅 Date: February 11, 2024
- 🕡 Kick-off Time: 3:30 pm PST
- 📺 TV: CBS
- 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- 🎲 Odds: 49ers -1.5 | KC +1.5