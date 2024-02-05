The Super Bowl coin toss is one of the most popular betting events of the year. Although completely random, it’s become a huge market for bookmakers – but does winning it actually help teams win the game?

As one of the most famous prop bets in the world, the Super Bowl coin toss has taken on such importance that a special coin is minted for the game.

It features both teams on the tails side, with the host venue and year on the heads side. Some have suggested that because a special coin is used, the coin toss betting odds might be biased.

Although a fun conspiracy theory, this is of course completely untrue. As such, betting odds always remain equal.

This year’s coin will feature defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, after Patrick Mahomes led them to their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

They will face off with the San Francisco 49ers, marshalled by quarterback Brock Purdy. His 49ers came from 24-7 down at halftime to beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game.

The two sides are all set for this Sunday’s season finale in Las Vegas, but does the team that wins the coin toss have a better chance of lifting the Lombardi Trophy?

Who Usually Wins The Super Bowl Coin Toss?

Despite its 50-50 odds, the Super Bowl coin toss remains one of the most bet-on events of the year. In the 57 previous tosses, tails has won 30 times, and heads 27.

One reason the toss became so popular for gamblers was because of a curious streak of wins for the NFC team. From 1998-2011, the NFC won 14 consecutive coin tosses.

While the odds of each individual flip remain even, the chances of 14 consecutive wins is 0.0061%. This, and the NFC’s 66% win rate in the Super Bowl coin toss, have led to many people believing the event is not entirely random.

However, what people often forget is that coins have no memory, and each flip is independent of the previous one.

Super Bowl coin toss results 2023 Tails

2022 Heads

2021 Heads

2020 Tails

2019 Tails

2018 Heads

2017 Tails

2016 Tails

2015 Tails

2014 Tails

2013 Heads

2012 Heads

2011 Heads

2010 Heads

2009 Heads

2008 Tails

2007 Heads

2006 Tails 9 Heads, 9 Tails Almost like its 50/50. 🤔 — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 1, 2024

Does Winning The Super Bowl Coin Toss Matter?

You would be forgiven for thinking that winning the coin toss gives teams an edge. Wether a team picks to kick off or defer, having first choice would seem like an advantage, albeit a very small one.

But at the highest levels of elite sport, such tiny margins often matter. Not in the case of the Super Bowl coin toss, though.

Of the 57 coin toss winners there have been, only 25 have gone on to win the Super Bowl. Instead, the team that’s lost the toss has won the game 32 times.

What most would predict to be an advantage, actually has only won 44% of the time. It has therefore been statistically better for teams to lose the Super Bowl coin toss.

Obviously, a sample size of 57 is tiny for a 50-50 event, but you would expect the toss winners to be at least on par for victories.

To Kick Or Not To Kick?

It may not seem like a major decision, but the choice to defer or receive possession can have huge ramifications. Most NFL teams will actually elect to defer, receiving the ball first in the second half.

This is because it gives teams the chance to ‘steal’ a possession, be scoring right before halftime and then getting the ball back immediately.

On average, teams get 0.6 extra drives by receiving the ball at the start of each half. This translates to 2.9 extra plays and 0.6 extra points in the first half.

But in the second half, this jumps to 3.4 plays and 1.6 points, showing how the momentum can swing as the clock winds down.

However, there is still an argument that it’s better to receive the ball first in the opening half. If a team can get the first points and jump out into an early lead, it allows the offence to stay calm and not take too many risks trying to get back into a game from behind.

In the Super Bowl, it certainly makes sense to try and establish an early lead and put your opponents under pressure.

For both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the decision of when to receive may well be more important in determining the outcome of the game than winning the coin toss alone.