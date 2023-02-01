NFL

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting – Bookies Say Public Picking Tails

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
coin toss
coin toss
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner, and the betting has already begun. One of the most popular prop bets of the big game is the coin toss. According to BetMGM, 59% of the money placed by the public so far is on tails.

59 Percent of Public Money Backing Tails in Coin Toss

59 percent of the money wagered on the Super Bowl coin toss is backing tails according to figures released by BetMGM. NFL bettors seem to be strong believers in the ‘tails never fails’ motto.

This trend is interesting, given the last ten Super Bowl results for the coin toss:

2013 – Super Bowl 47 Heads
2014 – Super Bowl 48 Tails
2015 – Super Bowl 49 Tails
2016 – Super Bowl 50 Tails
2017 – Super Bowl 51 Tails
2018 – Super Bowl 52 Heads
2019 – Super Bowl 53 Tails
2020 – Super Bowl 54 Tails
2021 – Super Bowl 55 Heads
2022 – Super Bowl 56 Heads

Six of the last ten coin tosses have come down on the side of tails. However, the last two have landed on heads, which could mean the public think that tails is due. This is generally known as the Gambler’s Fallacy, where the belief is that if something has happened more often than it should have in the past, it is less likely to happen in the future.

In reality, the odds of every individual coin toss are 50-50, and that does not change regardless of the size of the occasion. The result of the coin toss is purely based on chance and cannot be predicted. However, many people believe that past results may influence the outcome. This belief leads to the trend of more people betting on tails in Super Bowl LVII.

If we were believers in giving up a bit of juice, this would be the perfect time to fade the public!

Regardless of the outcome, the coin toss is just one of the many exciting moments in the Super Bowl. It sets the tone for the rest of the game and gets the crowd fired up. Whether it’s heads or tails, fans are sure to have a great time at Super Bowl LVII.

Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
coin toss
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting – Bookies Say Public Picking Tails

Author image David Evans  •  12min
kelsey holmer 2
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles’ Hot Wives and Girlfriends Ready for Super Bowl LVII
Author image David Evans  •  51min

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LVII with a roster full of talented and dedicated players. While their skills on the field are well-known, there’s another side to…

brittany mahomes 1
NFL
Brittany Mahomes Among The Hottest Wives and Girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs Headed to Super Bowl LVII
Author image David Evans  •  3h

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVII and the players will likely take their significant others on the journey. NFL players are renowned for having smoking hot…

Mahomes
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Topped 18 MPH On Last Scramble in AFC Championship Win Against the Cincinnati Bengals
Author image David Evans  •  45min
Heyward
NFL
Steelers Cameron Heyward Replaces Chris Jones On Pro Bowl Roster
Author image Owen Jones  •  7h
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
NFL
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Speaks Out On Facing His Former Team In The Super Bowl
Author image Kyle Curran  •  9h
Best California Sportsbooks Chargers vs Jaguars
NFL
Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley named Pro Bowl replacements for Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen
Author image Joe Lyons  •  8h
Arrow to top