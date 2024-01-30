NFL

Super Bowl Broadcast Odds: Record-Breaking 115 Million Viewers Expected

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
For a multitude of reasons, this year’s Super Bowl is forecasted to be the most-watched renewal of the NFL’s championship game of all-time – and sportsbooks are offering odds on just how big the Las Vegas showdown will be.

We’ve waited all season long and the Super Bowl is finally just around the corner, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to lock horns for the championship on Sunday, February 11.

The game will be available live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ with kickoff time scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. There are many ways to tune into the Super Bowl, including a ‘slime-centric alternative telecast’ on Nickelodeon.

Last year, updated data found that 115.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the Chiefs overcome the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona – becoming the most-watched television program of all-time.

This time around, the chances of eclipsing that 115.1 million figure are quite high. Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce’s superstar girlfriend and music sensation Taylor Swift might have something to do with it.

Swift sold 3.3 million tickets to her Eras Tour alongside six million albums and and her recordings streamed on-demand 16.5 billion times in America. There’s every chance she’s the needle mover in 2024.

Super Bowl Broadcast Odds With BetOnline

Official viewership

  • Over 115.5 million viewers | +100
  • Under 115.5 million viewers | -140

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, the under is the more likely outcome at Super Bowl LVIII with an implied probability of 58.3% – compared to the over at 50%.

This year’s renewal features two big market names, one of which being the Kansas City Chiefs who are aiming to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in the mid-2000s.

The San Francisco 49ers were denied history by the Chiefs on this stage in 2020 but they’ll set out to capture a first championship of the century in Las Vegas, where they are favored by 1.5 points in the betting.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
